‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of December 31: Victor’s Arrested For Murder!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 31 through January 4 brings a whole new year as the people of Genoa City celebrate in unexpected ways.

Devon (Bryton James) hosts a New Year’s Eve party, and of course, there’s some drama, according to She Knows Soaps. First off, Cane (Daniel Goddard) visits Lily (Christel Khalil) briefly at prison, and it’s not a great visit, so when he shows up at Devon’s party, he starts drinking heavily, and Devon notices and calls Cane him on it.

Then, Kyle (Michael Mealor) shows up, and Lola (Sasha Calle) accuses him of crashing the party, but Abby (Melissa Ordway) had invited him. Unfortunately for Kyle, at midnight, Lola shocks Kyle when she enthusiastically kisses Fen (Zack Tinker) instead of him. Despite that, Kyle wants another shot with Lola, but she may not be willing to try again.

Victor (Eric Braeden) sets his plan in motion to whisk Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) away from Genoa City to focus on her recovery. However, as the plane is about the takeoff, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and the Genoa City Police Department arrive and stop the plane from leaving. Then, Rey arrests Victor.

Later Christine (Lauralee Bell) targets Victor with a murder charge. GCPD believes that Victor killed J.T., and Christine sets things in motion against him.

Elsewhere, Nate (Brooks Darnell) is tested. Victor talked him into helping kidnap Nikki from the hospital, and now that Victor’s scheme ended badly, Nate returns to real life and faces issues.

Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) confesses to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that he’s the one who hit Nikki) Unexpected sparks fly between Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Victoria. According to Inquisitr, they duo kisses after Victoria confronts him about Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) drinking and Reed driving in his place, which led to Reed running down Nikki.

After the shocking lip-lock, Cane and Victoria agree on how to move forward. However, keeping their dalliance under wraps is easier said than done. All this leads Victoria to feel torn about her growing feelings for Billy (Jason Thompson). After all, allowing J.T. back into her life ended horribly.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor enter into a pact, which likely has something to do with the charges against Victor and the fact that Reed is the one who hit her with a car. Eventually, Nikki takes control of a situation and works to save Victor from going down for a murder he did not commit.

Jill (Jess Walton) returns to Genoa City with unexpected news. Then, Cane opens up to Jill who swears him to secrecy.

Before the week ends, Abby (Melissa Ordway) has an issue with Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and things may get nasty.