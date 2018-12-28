Cardi B Shares Topless Post As Drama With Offset Drags On

Rap sensation Cardi B has been making a lot of headlines of late because of the split with her estranged husband Offset and how he has been trying to win her back. But amid all the drama, the 26-year-old singer exactly knows how to keep her fans entertained and engaged through her social media posts and photos which always seem to send temperatures soaring.

And Friday morning was no exception for Cardi as she took to her Instagram account and posted multiple stories where she was featured lying topless on a bed while naughtily sticking her tongue out.

In the videos, the “I Like It” songstress sent pulses racing as she flaunted her ample assets and pulled off a very sexy look. Wearing some teal-colored eyeshadow, plenty of mascara, and nude lipstick, Cardi let her pink bangs cover one of her eyes and accessorized with a studded silver choker.

In another Instagram story, the rapper showed off multiple silver studded bracelets and her long nails which she painted with a mint green enamel. In the second picture, however, she covered her breasts with a white sheet and captioned the picture, “tainted heart,” per the Daily Mail.

In one of her Instagram stories, she posted a picture taken in a private jet where she informed her fans that her next destination is Australia. As the article detailed, Cardi will be performing at Western Australia’s Origin Fields Festival which is scheduled to take place on December 30. The rapper will also show her singing talent at the Field Day 2019 music festival on January 1 in Sydney, followed by a trip to neighboring New Zealand to perform in Mount Maunganui on January 2 and in Nelson on January 4.

Initially, her ex-husband Offset was also set to perform in Australia with her but he backed out because of the couple’s breakup. Although the couple spent some time together in Puerto Rico after the breakup and fans hoped that Cardi finally took Offset back, Cardi took to her social media and posted a video wherein she said that meeting him doesn’t necessarily mean that the couple has patched up.

Offset, however, has been trying really hard to get back with Cardi B. From crashing her performance on stage with flowers and a cake saying “take me back,” to showering her with plenty of expensive Christmas gifts, as the Inquisitr earlier reported, Offset has tried really hard to win his ladylove back.

But Cardi has declared that the couple has parted ways. “We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other — but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” Cardi said, according to People.