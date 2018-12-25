Alexis Ren Flaunts Derriere In Thong & Lingerie While Wearing A Santa Hat On Instagram

Alexis Ren posted a flirty Christmas post for her fans on Instagram, where she posed in just her lingerie and Santa’s hat. The picture was captioned “santa’s lil helper.” Alexis was seen on her knees on a tan couch, as she flaunted her derriere in a thong lingerie bottom. She wore a matching bra, both with polka-dots and black accents. The model looked over her left shoulder and gave a sultry look for the camera wearing bright red lipstick. Fans reacted with comments like “Wonderful,” “Such an awesome shot,” and “Wow.” There were also tons of people wishing Ren a merry Christmas.

This is the first time Alexis has posted on her Instagram since December 14. At that time, she revealed that she was going through a little rough spot.

“currently sleeping on a friends couch while apartment hunting. My life’s been turned upside down a little and I’m going through a lot of transitions in my personal life and career. Even though I’m not in the most ideal situation I’ve never been happier. Just a reminder it’s ok to not have sh*t figured out”

And even though Alexis may have been going through a hard time, the photo that accompanied the message showed her looking glam as ever in a white, fuzzy sweater. She wore her hair down and sat at a table with a coffee cup on the table.

Some of Ren’s fans wished her well, while others went back and forth on whether she was still dating Alan or not. The general consensus is that Alexis is no longer seeing the DWTS star. Others joked about whether she’s with Milo Manheim, but plenty of people reminded others that he’s underage so it’s technically not legal for the two to be in a relationship.

Whatever the case, hopefully, Alexis can find a new place to live soon if she hasn’t already. Her Instagram Stories show her wearing the white sweater and Santa’s hat as she hugged Milo. Other photos showed making kissy faces for the camera on the street, while others showed Ren photographed inside wearing just a bra and the Santa’s hat, as well as a red camisole.

It does seem though, that regardless of any hard times Alexis might come upon, that she’s staying true to herself. While most Instagram stars capitalize on their fan base with promotional posts, she’s previously expressed to Elle about how she doesn’t find most of the offers to be in alignment with her beliefs.