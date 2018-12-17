Frida Aasen Dons Tiny Red Bikini & Lounges In A Hammock On Instagram

Model Frida Aasen is giving her fans major summer vibes in the middle of winter. Her newest Instagram photo shows the model lounging in a hammock, as she wore a tiny red bikini, straw hat, and sunglasses. She simply captioned the picture with a sun emoji. The model’s face was mostly obscured by the shade from her hat, as she sat with her left leg crossed over her right. Her fans commented, “Flawless,” “Very beautiful,” and “QUEEN.” Someone asked her where the photo was taken, but so far, it doesn’t seem like any of her fans know the answer.

She’s shared three other photos from the sun-drenched location. The second-newest picture is of Frida sitting in a pool, as she rested her elbows on the edge of the infinity pool and looked at the camera. The photo was taken in black-and-white, with a palm tree and the ocean visible in the backdrop. Another picture was of Aasen standing on top of the edge of the pool in a yellow bikini, with three palm trees to her left.

And finally, a third photo of Frida showed her reclining in a different hammock, as she held up a camera to her eye while wearing a red bikini.

It’s hard to know for sure, but maybe the model is enjoying some downtime after a busy year. Frida was notably part of this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was one of the biggest fashion spectacles of the year. She shared her outfit that she wore to the viewing party, which was a glitzy long-sleeved dress with lace at the bottom. Frida also posted a picture of one of her favorite outfits from the fashion show, which was of light blue lingerie with a sheer, sparkly long-sleeved top overlay with feathered accents on the sides.

And while Frida has found much success as a model, she revealed to Fashion Week Daily that she almost joined the military when she was younger. She noted that “I don’t think I even knew what modeling was. I was also pretty shy. I didn’t like being the center of attention. I thought about going into the military, so I was a little all over the place!” She further elaborated.