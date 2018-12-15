Instagram’s ‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Extreme Hourglass Figure In Newest Snap

Instagram model and influencer Anastasiya Kvitko has been posting numerous sultry photos via her social media page in recent days and her latest is garnering plenty of attention from her millions of followers. While the starlet, often referred to as the “Russian Kim Kardashian” is known for showing off lots of cleavage, this latest pair of photos is highlight other assets of Kvitko’s.

Anastasiya Kvitko is known in large part for her busty assets, but she also has a buzzworthy curvy derriere that generates a lot of feedback from her social media followers. In her latest Instagram post, it’s that booty and Anastasiya’s extreme hourglass figure that is the focus in what is a somewhat different look for her.

In the first of two photos, Kvitko is photographed from the back. She is wearing what seems like a relatively simple pair of jeans and a camisole tank top, but no outfit is ever all that simple on Anastasiya. She noted that the outfit is from PrettyLittleThing, one of several brands she wears frequently in her photos, and the jeans perfectly hug the curves of her bodacious booty.

The second photo in the post shows Kvitko from the front, still in the same cami top and pair of jeans. The brown top also hugs her curves perfectly, the thin straps over the shoulders holding up the form-fitting top that shows off some cleavage along with the model’s tiny waist.

Along with the outfit, Anastasiya is wearing a belt that serves to show off more of her slim waist and hourglass figure, and she is wearing a couple of bracelets. Kvitko has her long, dark locks pulled back into a ponytail and she is carrying a large handbag that syncs perfectly with her casual look.

Many of Anastasiya’s fans would say she has some signature poses and she is definitely striking those in these photos. She is posing on Rodeo Drive by the looks of things, a spot she frequently hits when she’s in the mood to have photographs taken.

Over the past few years, Kvitko has built her Instagram following up to 9.2 million fans and they always step up to embrace her sultry posts. This newest set of photos is no exception, as it hit nearly 120,000 likes in just the first 15 hours. Many commented on how they loved Anastasiya and thought she looked gorgeous.

Anastasiya Kvitko’s curvacious body definitely garners a lot of attention. She may dislike being referred to as the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” but it’s not all that hard to see why her photos elicit the comparison. The Instagram starlet is seemingly becoming more popular by the day and fans are always ready to support whatever she posts.