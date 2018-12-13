Jennifer Lopez Reveals A-Rod’s Reaction To Her ‘Second Act’ Shower Scene With Milo Ventimiglia

JLo's revealing how A-Rod felt about her getting hot and heavy with Milo in her new movie.

Jennifer Lopez is revealing how boyfriend Alex Rodriguez reacted to a very steamy shower scene she shared with her Second Act co-star Milo Ventimiglia early on in the new movie. Per Hollywood Life, JLo opened up about her man’s reaction to the scene – in which Jennifer and Milo get pretty hot and heavy in the shower together – but admitted that he actually didn’t make a big deal out of the whole thing.

“You know [Alex] didn’t say anything,” Lopez told Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM radio show when asked about the sexy scene with the This Is Us actor, which happens pretty early on in the romantic comedy. “He didn’t go there. He was like ‘okay this is part of… this is what we’re doing.'”

She also shared with the Watch What Happens Live host that she did tell Alex – who she’s been dating for close to two years – that she’d been getting pretty close to Milo in the movie, warning him about the multiple kissing scenes with the hunky star ahead of time.

“I did say to him, just so you know, there’s kissing scenes with me and Milo,” Lopez shared on the radio show on December 12, “and he was like ‘yo it’s ok baby.'”

She also added that her boyfriend A-Rod “loved” the movie when he saw it.

JLo then went on to add that she would never do anything too risqué on camera that would make her or her friends and family feel uncomfortable, admitting that she always thinks about what she has to do ahead of time to make an informed decision about how to play the role.

“I always do what’s appropriate and professional,” Lopez said when asked about filming sex scenes in her various movies. “I’ve been doing this a long time. But yeah, I wouldn’t take anything that would make me feel super uncomfortable in my real life.”

“I would never feel like ‘god I wish I didn’t do that,” Jennifer then added.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Milo also recently opened up about the shower scene he shared with Jennifer in Second Act as he revealed how he prepared to get close to the star.

“I’ll tell you how you prepare. You talk to yourself and say, ‘Motherf**ker, just be cool!” Ventimiglia joked in a recent interview with E! News, admitting that the twosome just had to go back to normal when they’d finished filming the scene together.

“When ‘cut’ is called and the scene is no longer playing, it’s like, ‘Oh, no. That’s my friend, Jennifer,'” the This Is Us actor continued of how the two quickly got back out of character once they’d gotten pretty intimate for the cameras. “You just get back into normal, regular, real life…having showered together.”

Back in August, Fox News reported that Milo was always Jennifer’s first choice for the role of her love interest in the movie, which also star’s Lopez close friend and ex-King of Queens actress Leah Remini and former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

He revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that JLo had specifically asked for him to play the role of Trey and that he was pretty “flattered” by the request.