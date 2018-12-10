Danielle Herrington Busts Out Of Skimpy Silver Bikini In Racy Instagram Snap

The 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit model left little to the imagination as she donned the barely-there ensemble.

Model Danielle Herrington is making hearts race with her latest steamy snap shared to the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” Instagram page this week.

On December 10, the social media account for the annual swimsuit issue of the magazine shared a sultry snap of their 2018 cover girl wearing an incredibly skimpy bikini that is more suitable for the summertime rather than the winter months ahead.

Herrington donned a skimpy silver triangle bikini top that barely covered her assets, putting on a busty display for the 1.8 million people that follow the social media account. Danielle wore a pair of matching silver bottoms that left little to the imagination, as its high waist thong style left an ample amount of skin on display as well as her enviable physique and flat, toned stomach. She wore her long brown hair down in beachy waves and sported a minimal makeup look featuring a glossy lip for the sexy shoot.

The model sat in the sand as she posed on a beautiful beach, giving the camera a sultry look and “making magic happen” during her photo shoot in Costa Rica, where she and her fellow Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” models went to be photographed for the annual, bikini-clad issue of the magazine.

Followers of the Instagram account weren’t shy to share their love for the model’s sexy snap, awarding it almost 13,000 likes in just three hours and a number of comments relishing in Danielle’s beauty and complimenting her on her amazing body.

Shortly before slipping into the silver number, Danielle rocked an even skimpier swimsuit during a fitting, leaving little to the imagination in a string one piece that left her nearly naked. The magazine felt that her fitting was an indication of an “epic” end to the photo shoot in Costa Rica.

Danielle is being featured in the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” issue for the third year after making her debut in 2017 and gracing the cover page for the 2018 issue. Upon finding out she would be returning to the SI “Swimsuit” pages again, she reflected on the last year, dubbing her cover year “the best year yet.”

“Not only did it open so many doors for me, it has helped me grow as a person and into a businesswoman,” she told Sports Illustrated.“I’m so excited to be back for a third year! I’m just as excited as I was for my first shoot. Can’t wait to put on a teeny bikini and own it for the third time!”