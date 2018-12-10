‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Sharon, Nikki, And Victoria Leave Tessa Stranded

Sharon's actions caused Mariah to reevaluate her plans to break up with Tessa.

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, December 10 bring a shock to Genoa City when Sharon, Nikki, and Victoria leave Tessa stranded in the woods in the cold after they kidnapped her. Plus, Mariah changes her mind about Tessa while Billy reveals something unexpected to Jack.

At Crimson Lights, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) waited for Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), so that Mariah could dump her. When Tessa didn’t show, Mariah texted her to ask where she was. Meanwhile, Tessa is in the back of a car with a sack over her head begging for her life. When they take the bag off her head, Tessa could not believe her eyes when she saw Sharon (Sharon Case), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Tessa apologized tearfully for blackmailing them while Nikki accused Tessa of living with her and learning all about the Ranch. The women grilled Tessa about how she managed to move J.T.’s body and plant all the evidence at the Ranch to frame Victor (Eric Braeden) for J.T.’s murder. Tessa had no clue what they were talking about.

After a lot of Tessa’s crying and denials, Sharon, Victoria, and Nikki determined that Tessa must not be the person who moved J.T.’s body. They decide to dump her off in the forest, though because she blackmailed them. They sped off and left Tessa alone in the cold despite Sharon’s protests. Tessa called Mariah, and Mariah picked her up. They hugged and kissed. Mariah decided not to break up with Tessa after she learned what Sharon and the other women did to Tessa.

Today on #YR, Billy can't ignore his chemistry with Phyllis and a suspect is named in the J.T. murder investigation. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/yJkt266Ffr pic.twitter.com/NSsjPHAZsR — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 6, 2018

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) worried about her deal with Rebecca Barlow after she interrupted Rebecca and Nick (Joshua Morrow) in a near compromising situation. Even Phyllis couldn’t go quite that far for a deal. After a bit, Rebecca went ahead and signed the agreement despite the shenanigans Phyllis pulled in pimping out Nick to Rebecca.

Billy (Jason Thompson) discussed the situation with Jack (Peter Bergman) and stunned his brother by admitting that he still wanted to be with Phyllis. Jack reminded Billy that even though the good stays so does the bad, and that may be too much to overcome. Billy didn’t think so, though. When Phyllis called to meet at the bar, Billy met her anxious to talk over their relationship some more.

Phyllis admitted that she lied to Nick about where she was — Phyllis said she would head back to the office. Billy didn’t care. For him, Nick is just background noise, and he wanted to talk about them. He wanted to move forward together. However, Phyllis reminded him that he slept with Summer (Hunter King) and told him they’re finished. She is fully committed to Nick, now.

Finally, although Victoria tried to talk Nikki into staying at her place, Nikki went home. Unfortunately, she woke up next to the pants and jacket they buried J.T. in, and she screamed. Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers indicate that things continue to spiral downward for Nikki from here.