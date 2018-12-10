Sultry Instagram Star Anastasiya Kvitko Leaves Little To The Imagination In Booty Shorts On Instagram

Anastasiya Kvitko, whose hourglass figure has earned her the nickname “Russian Kim Kardashian,” took to her Instagram over the weekend to do what she is known for: sharing racy photos of herself.

In the series of two snaps, 24-year-old social media starlet is featured seated on a couch wearing a pair of electric blue booty shorts that tightly hug her hips and a micro black crop top that leaves little the imagination. The first photo shows the Russian glamour model with her hand up to her brown hair, which is worn down cascading over her shoulders and back, while the second photos shows her in a similar pose, though her hands are placed near her torso.

In the first photo, Kvitko has her famous booty propped back and her 36-inch breasts propped forward in a way that accentuates her hourglass figure. The photo was taken from an above angle, which also puts her assets on display. The model is looking down with her lips lightly parted in a sensual way. She appears to be wearing eyelash extensions, but otherwise the makeup on her face is pretty neutral, letting her figure become the focus of the photo.

In the caption, she suggested she recently dyed her hair, as she thanks Siutse The Extensionist, a hair salon located in Miami, for her job.

The post, which Skitko shared with her whopping 9.1 Instagram followers, garnered more than 211,000 likes and more than 2,400 comments. Instagram users took to the comment section to share how they feel about her new hair colors and compliment the social media influencer’s looks.

“Ufff i love your hair,” one user wrote while another added, “You’re perfect. Everything about you is a 10/10.”

While famous for her voluptuous curves, Skitko has often denied going under the knife. As the Inquisitr has previously stated, the Russian Instagram starlet normally tries to brush off questions of whether she has had any surgical enhancements. But in some interviews, she flatly denies having had any work done.

According to the Sun, the Kaliningrad native has contended that her figure is a result of hard work in the gym and proper diet. The same report contends that Skitko dislikes being compared to Kim Kardashian, saying that she is “much better looking” than Kardashian. Skitko went as far as to predict that she will be more famous than the American reality TV star.

“I have an athletic body, toned hips, a beautiful bum, and I haven’t had a single surgery done on my face,” she is quoted as saying by the Sun.“My popularity is skyrocketing, so let’s see who will be more recognizable on the streets in a couple of years.”