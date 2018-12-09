Larsa Pippen Bares Curvy Body In Skimpy Bikini Photo

Larsa Pippen is flaunting her bikini body via social media, and seems to be enjoying her life as a single woman.

On Sunday, December 9, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a sexy swimsuit photo of herself. In the snapshot, Pippen is seen rocking a pair of skimpy black bikini bottoms, which show off her hourglass figure.

The former Real Housewives star and Kardashian bestie also dons a cropped, long-sleeved wet suit, which displays the reality star’s toned abs and flat tummy. In the photo, Larsa’s long, caramel-colored hair is parted down the middle and styled straight as it falls down her back. She also dons a pair of trendy sunglasses and goes barefoot on the dock in front of a marina.

Pippen has been posting photos of herself rocking bathing suits all week as she is seemingly spending some time partying in Miami, which she calls home. As many fans know, Larsa recently filed for divorce from her longtime husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, to whom she’s been married for 21 years. The pair called it quits this fall after a previous split and reconciliation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, upon ending their marriage, some fans began to call Larsa a gold digger, and she felt the need to comment on the rumors via social media, where she denied all the rumors that she was just in the marriage with Scottie for his money.

Larsa claimed that Scottie was not around for her when she needed him, and that she doesn’t care about the money because she’s had it her entire life.

“He was no where [sic] around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane. I don’t care about money and I’ve had it my whole life. I spent my bday, New Year’s Eve, times when I needed him alone. At some point i decided I have to live my truth and here I am,” Pippen stated on social media.

Larsa and Scottie share four children together, Justin, Sophia, Presten, and Scottie Pippen Jr., who are reportedly remaining the couple’s main focus throughout their divorce.

“Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” the couple said in a joint statement following the split.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen via Instagram or during her appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.