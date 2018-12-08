Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Cleavage & Underboob In Racy Black Swimsuit

Emily Ratajkowski posted a sexy photo on her Inamorata Swim Instagram account recently. After sharing a few rather tame photos on her personal account, she took to social media to flaunt a racy black Cardiff swimsuit. The entrepreneur has certainly put in the hard work to promote her increasingly popular swimwear line since its inception last year.

Ratajkowski rocked a black bandeau monokini which ties in the front, which shows a generous amount of cleavage. Instead of completely covering her stomach, the swimsuit has three other bands which also tie in a similar fashion. Beneath the straps, Ratajkowski’s ripped abs are clearly visible. The bottom of the swimsuit has a high-rise leg showing off her toned sun-kissed thighs. The swimsuit strikes a satisfying balance between modesty and showing off some serious skin.

The 27-year-old beauty wore her hair in a middle path, her brown tresses cascading down her back and shoulder. She wore pink lipstick, a smoky eye, and some blush. Long earrings dangled down the actress’s neck invitingly.

The photo shows Ratajkowski standing poolside with a glass in her hand. She struck a sultry pose while staring directly into the camera. In the background, deck chairs and lush palm trees complete the look.

Ratajkowski’s followers love the new swimsuit. The Californian model has 20.8 million followers on her personal account, while the Inamorata Swim page has 303,000 fans. The photo has already garnered over 13,000 likes in the two hours since she posted it.

Fans flooded the post with gushing comments about Ratajkowski, her swimwear line, and her beauty. One fan wrote, “You look absolutely gorgeous,” while another wanted to know “Can I join you for the champagne babe?

Ratajkowski has said that her parents didn’t want a “child-star model.” As a result, she tried theater, soccer, acting, and even ballet, per IMDb.

“I started modeling when I was – not older, but not 12. I have a mom who’s a feminist – she’s an English professor, an intellectual. She really gave me the equipment to understand that you can celebrate yourself without putting yourself down or needing to apologize for the way you look. I think that attitude is really crucial for a model.”

Ratajkowski has had a very busy 2018. She landed a gig as the face of Paco Rabanne Parfum’s women’s line. She also starred alongside Amy Schumer in I Feel Pretty, and was cast as a series regular in the NBC pilot Bright Futures.