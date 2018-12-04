Emily Ratajkowski Strikes A Sexy Pose Wearing An Off-The-Shoulder Sweater In New Instagram Snap

After rocking the runway of the Versace Fall 2019 show in New York where she proved that she can pull all kinds of looks, Emily Ratajkowski recently posted a very casual yet sexy snap on Instagram to show off her winter look.

As against her usual bikini pictures, the recent photograph features Emrata wearing a baggy, off-the-shoulder sweater while kneeling down on a bed and protruding out her perky posterior to strike a very sexy pose. Wearing minimum makeup and letting her hair down, Emily accessorized with some earrings and several rings. She posed against a window which allowed some sunlight to fall on Emily to give a very cozy and wintry look.

Within two hours of going live, the picture in question amassed more than 367,000 likes and close to 14,00 comments where fans praised Emily for looking sexy even without having to show some skin. Followers not only showered her with words like “sexy,” “amazing,” “hot,” and beautiful,” but also filled the comments section with thousands of hearts and kisses emojis to express their admiration for Emrata.

“Sheer perfection and absolutely gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “Very nice, Emrata, I love the [photo] and you because you are a very gorgeous woman,” another fan wrote.

“That look is so hot,” another person said, while another praised Emily by calling her his “morning sunshine.”

A day ago, Emrata also treated her 20.7 million Instagram fans to a very sultry photograph from the Versace fashion show where she is featured wearing a very sexy black leather one-shoulder top with a cut-out around the neckline area to show a glimpse of her perky breasts. Emily teamed the top with a black miniskirt and finished her look with a pair of black ankle boots which accentuated her height.

She accessorized with a pair of gold earrings and pulled her hair black in a slick style and kept her look very simple by wearing a nude lip color and some contoured highlight to make her cheekbones prominent.

The picture that she posted on Instagram garnered more than 638,000 likes and 2,100 comments where fans praised Emily for looking gorgeous.

“Absolutely amazing, this look is enough to stun your fans,” one of her fans said. “You are the most beautiful woman on earth,” another one expressed his sentiments.

Per an earlier article by the Inquisitr, Emrata walked the ramp with some very famous Versace models, including supermodel Gigi Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Irina Shayk, and Hailey Baldwin. She was also joined by former supermodel Cindy Crawford’s 17-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber.