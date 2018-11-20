Sarah Michelle Gellar Apologizes For Using Sexy Lingerie Photos As A Reminder Not To Overeat On Thanksgiving

The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star was slammed for body shaming, but she says she never meant to offend anyone.

Sarah Michelle Gellar says she never meant to upset anyone with a cheeky lingerie post she made on Instagram ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Monday, the 41-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum shared a series of photos from her December 2007 lingerie photo shoot for Maxim which showed her wearing black lingerie as she flaunted her fit physique. The actress captioned the post with a message that she planned to pin the sexy throwback photos all over her house as a reminder “not to overeat” on Thanksgiving.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Gellar was blasted online for the post, with some critics accusing her of body shaming. Other angry commenters demanded the star take the post down and accused Gellar of narcissism, while others vowed to unfollow her on Instagram.

Hours later, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who is now mom to a 9-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., posted a comment on the post to clarify that she never meant to body shame or offend anyone in any way. Gellar explained that the post was a joking reminder for herself, according to Us Weekly.

“It’s come to my attention that some people think I was ‘fat shaming’ with this post. That could not be further from my intentions. I love Thanksgiving and unfortunately my eyes are often bigger than my stomach, and I tend to eat so much I make myself sick. This was a joking reminder to myself not to do that. I’m terribly sorry that people were offended by my attempt at humor. Anyone that knows me, knows I would never intentionally ‘shame’ anyone on any basis. I am a champion of all people.”

The internet is coming after Sarah Michelle Gellar after she posted a photo of herself in lingerie with a message about not overeating https://t.co/tPIm9dlHhI — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 20, 2018

Ahead of her controversial Instagram post, Sarah Michelle Gellar always seemed to be sensible when it comes to body image. The star has long been vocal about her diet and workout habits. In a 2011 interview with Self, the actress revealed that she eats sensibly, works out in moderation, and doesn’t even weigh herself because she doesn’t own a scale. Gellar also said she doesn’t believe in denying herself her favorite foods.

“You can’t live your life by the scale,” Gellar told Self.