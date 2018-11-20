Sarah Michelle Gellar Slammed Over Body-Shaming Instagram Post

Sarah Michelle Gellar has left her fans angered and confused over her latest Instagram post, a throwback photo in which she’s seen flashing her thin figure while rocking a raunchy lingerie set. The actress shared four snaps of her 2007 lingerie shoot with Maxim, in which a much younger Gellar showcase a super lean stomach, partially covering herself with a large white shirt.

But the main reason why the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star came under fire is because she said, in the caption, that she was going to use said pictures as a reminder not to “overeat” during this year’s Thanksgiving. This post provoked a response from many who described the comment as “dangerous,” with some labelling it as straight-up body-shaming.

Thanksgiving is usually a time of the year for indulgence, and while the post itself proved to be quite popular, some of Gellar’s 2.2 million followers were having none of her “motivational speech” — even if it was meant as a joke. Many were quick to claim that her choice of words for the caption could be “triggering” for people with eating disorders, according to the Daily Mail.

“Please consider rewording this, there’s nothing wrong with eating or being something other than skinny. And this post is a great way to trigger people’s eating disorders,” one person pointed out.

Another user commented, “I think she’s great and obviously very beautiful but the caption was pretty sad and disappointing but that’s just my opinion and I’m pretty sure it was a joke,” while one Instagram fan simply said, “The caption is really damaging to people with eating disorders or body dysmorphia… I urge you to edit your caption to something less harmful.”

Most of her fans seemed to be pretty taken aback by her lack of sensitivity, claiming it was out of character of Gellar to post something like this. “Wow @Sarahmgellar first time I’ve ever been disappointed with one of your posts. Very dangerous and insensitive wording here,” one follower pointed out.

The 41-year-old actress, who’s been married to fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr. since 2002, has previously spoken about her issues with body dysmorphia and lack of self confidence. She has also remarked in the past that she tries to be more relaxed when it comes to her diet and what she allows herself to indulge in.

During a 2011 interview with Self, she also admitted that she was trying a less strict fitness regime, explaining that she “still worked out, but not five days a week.” She also said that being in the public eye, it can be hard to deal with the fact that people will constantly find ways to criticize her for her looks.