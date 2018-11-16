‘Bachelor In Paradise’s’ Ashley Iaconetti Celebrates Fiance Jard Haibon’s Birthday With Sweet Photo

As Bachelor in Paradise star Jared Haibon said goodbye to his 20s on Thursday, his fiancée Ashley Iaconetti gave everyone the ideal couple goals by gushing about her man on his birthday.

According to a report by People, Ashley, who is also 30 years of age, took to her Instagram account and posted a picture where she’s featured wrapping her arms around her handsome fiance’s neck. She wrote a long, sweet birthday message for her sweetheart which garnered more than 125 k likes and close to 900 comments.

“I joke with Jared that he was born about 9 months after me because once I was born, God was like, “Oh crap, I need to bring a very special man into this world who can deal with this diva. He has to be rich with patience, passion, and sensitivity for this strong- willed, high strung, super emotional creature. Then Jared was created. Happy 30th birthday to my soulmate, @jaredhaibon. I thank God every day for putting you on this planet and in my life.”

Fans and followers not only sent Jared some warm birthday wishes but also complimented the couple on how good they look with each other.

According to People, the two lovebirds first met in 2015 on the beaches of Paradise. Jared and Ashley were initially just friends until they developed feelings for each other and started dating earlier this year.

In an exclusive interview with People, Jared confessed that the two couldn’t help but feel attracted to each other because the chemistry between them was amazing. The two were spending a weekend in Virginia with their friends for a charity event when Cupid hit Jared with precision.

“I was in love. That was such a different experience being with someone in the show and in real life. [Iaconetti was] just so down to earth and easy-going, ambitious … sexy,” he said.

“There’s just this undeniable, magnetic force between the two of us that just is indescribable. Love conquered.”

In June this year, the couple decided to make it official and got engaged. Per an older article by People, the two stars were in Mexico for the upcoming fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise, when Jared got down on one knee and proposed to his ladylove.

A source told people that the couple was very excited about the engagement.

“Ashley had her suspicions that an engagement would happen in Mexico but she didn’t want to get herself too psyched out and then have nothing happen. They’re both thrilled though!”