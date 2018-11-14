Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Serious Curves In A Strapless Crop Top

The plus-size model showed off some skin and her curves in a white crop top.

Ashley Graham is showing off some skin and her amazing curves in a strapless white crop top in new photos and videos posted to Instagram. The plus-size model stunned while attending the Glamour Women of the Year Awards this week, as she showed off her middle in her skimpy top which she matched with lime green pants.

Ashley shared a number of photos and videos from her night out in her crop top and high-waisted pants on her social media account, including two videos that showed her swishing around the piece of white and lime green material that was attached to the top.

She also posted a photo to Instagram on November 13 which showed her doing an over-the-shoulder pose to give her 7.6 million followers a glimpse at her vibrant white and green look from the back. She revealed in the caption that the annual Glamour event is one of her favorites of the year while also confirming that her outfit was designed by Christian Siriano.

“One of my favorite nights of the year- @glamourmag WOTY. I can’t express how inspiring every single womans speech was!!” Graham wrote in the caption of the snap. “My biggest take away – your voice is enough, make it heard and stand up for what you believe in the most.”

She then added, “Special thank you to @csiriano for my incredible outfit!” with three green heart emojis to match her bottoms.

Ashley also shared photos from the red carpet on her Instagram page, which she walked with friend Noor Tagouri.

Posting snaps of the twosome posing for the cameras together, the model wrote in the caption, “Date night with the ever inspiring, intelligent & beautiful @noor #woty.”

The stunning star’s fun stomach-baring look comes after Ashley proved that she certainly isn’t averse to showing off some skin on social media, shortly after the Inquisitr shared that she was recently spotted posing in a bikini and a skimpy swimsuit during a swimwear shoot at the beach.

Back in October, the Inquisitr reported that Graham was giving her followers a look at her lingerie as she posed in her underwear during another skin-baring photoshoot.

The star previously opened up about body confidence last year, where she admitted that it took her a long time to feel as confident in her own skin as she does now.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

“This confidence is not something that happens overnight. I have been working on it for a long time,” Graham shared with Page Six, admitting that she looks at herself in the mirror and gives herself positive affirmations to boost her confidence levels.

“I am just like any other woman and I think I am the ‘fattest woman alive,'” Ashley then added, but noted that her confidence “is really about how you handle your situation.”