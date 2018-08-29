Stormy Daniels Dons Barely-There Bikini While Showing Off Makeup Free Face

Stormy Daniels went makeup-free in a tiny bikini in her latest Instagram post.

Stormy Daniels looked like she’s still trying to keep things chill as she posted a new photo to her Instagram that showed her with zero makeup while hanging out at the pool. She sat at the edge of a set of stairs that go underwater, as she stuck her toes in the blue water. Stormy wore a summer straw hat with a blue ribbon, and a teeny bikini that was barely there. The swimsuit was two different tones of blue, and matched the color of the water. Stormy wore a necklace, but kept things simple with a bare face. Daniels captioned the photo “Last day of relaxation before it’s back to business.”

The porn star has been plenty busy, ever since her lawsuit against President Donald Trump was front and center for most media outlets. As a testament to that, Stormy posted a photo yesterday of a sneak peek into the September Vogue issue, which shows an article called “Stormy Daniels Isn’t Backing Down.” There are two photos, one of lawyer Michael Avenatti and one of Stormy. For the photoshoot, Stormy wore a beautiful bright blue gown that had a tight fit up top, and a mermaid cut at the bottom. Her blonde hair was in curls, and she wore some jewelry from Tiffany & Co. The reason Daniel’s dress is so amazing is because it was designed by none other than Zac Posen, according to Yahoo News.

On the other hand, Avenatti was photographed sitting down in an all-blue suit in the same color as Stormy’s dress. He matched the outfit with a light-blue tie, black watch, and black shiny shoes.

Stormy has been keeping her fans on their toes with her latest Instagram snaps. Three days ago, she posted a racy black-and-white photo of herself, captioning it “Thinking of making this my new photo for club signings…” In the photo, she’s wearing some revealing lingerie and a corset, along with a ton of rings and bracelets. Stormy also wore some sparkly hoop earrings and had very dark eye makeup.

Well…hello there! A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Aug 13, 2018 at 11:54pm PDT

Also in early mid-August, Stormy also shared a photo of herself signing another girl’s butt with a sharpie, captioning it “Another day at the office.” The picture was a little controversial, as some criticized her move to post it while others loved it and said that “This is my goal in life.” However, critics were shut down as fans accused them of being “Trump trolls.”