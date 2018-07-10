Danielle Savre Rocks Bikini Bottoms, Nothing Else, As ‘Station 19’ Star Embraces Curves In ‘La Palme’ Photos

'I have boobs and a butt. Do I cover up and hide it? It’s who I am,' says TV firefighting heroine.

Danielle Savre, the 29-year-old native of Simi Valley, California, who portrays the hardened firefighter Maya Bishop on ABC TV’s Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series Station 19, embraces her curvy, softer side in a new photoshoot for the glossy fashion magazine La Palme, including one shot in which Savre wears nothing but bikini bottoms and a see-through, floral dress after TV casting executives told her that she needs to lose weight.

“I’ve had to fight the stereotype thing. We have to navigate this as women. I have boobs and a butt and I’ve had casting people tell me to lose weight and photographers telling me to flaunt it,” she said to US Magazine, in a write-up of the La Palme photo spread. “Do I cover up and hide it? It’s who I am. Some days I wish I had no boobs and no butt and no curvy legs. It’s an interesting terrain we women have to deal with — and a constant.”

In another bikini shot from the photo layout release this week — a shot that Savre posted on her own Instagram page — she sports a fuschia, staples top with matching shorts to go with six-inch spike heels as she poses on the edge of a rooftop hot tub.

According to The Daily Mail, the fuchsia number was designed by Chinese fashion auteur Cheng-Huai Chuang “who has dressed the likes of Lady Gaga,” from Chuang’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

Savre also recently told of her struggles toning up for a romantic, lesbian love scene — her character, Maya, is bisexual — in which she strips off from her bulky firefighting gear down to nothing but a sports bra. At least that was all viewers could see on network television. Savre told Extra that she worked out daily with a personal trainer to getting in shape for the scene, and was forced to swear off, at least temporarily, one of her great passions in life — candy.

“I lived on egg whites and chicken,” Savre recounted for Extra.

Savre got her start in Hollywood at the age of 13, appearing briefly on the sitcom One on One, which aired on the now-defunct UPN Network, according to the Internet Movie Database. She later made guest appearances on such hit shows as The X-Files, CSI, and Grounded For Life, according to her own IMDB page, before landing her first regular role as “Callie” on the WB Network drama Summerland in 2004, when she was just 16.

“She is an incredible actress. From being a cheerleader to a firefighter, Danielle is an actress in the true sense of the word,” raves Derek Warburton, the La Palme magazine stylist who helped Savre master her look for the striking photo shoot, in the US article.