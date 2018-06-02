Archaeologists Discover Two Skeletons Still Wearing Elaborate Jewelry In The Ancient Roman City Of Viminacium

Earrings, hairpins, perfume bottles, a necklace and shoes were found beside the skeletons of the individuals who once inhabited Viminacium.

Near Kostolac, Serbia at the site of what was once the ancient Roman city of Viminacium, archaeologists have discovered two skeletons inside of a sarcophagus that were still wearing the same elaborate jewelry they had on when they died.

Reuters report that the man who was buried would have been quite tall and middle-aged, while the female companion that he was buried beside was young and thin. Three elegant perfume bottles fashioned out of glass were scattered around the couple, while the remains of a silver belt buckle and a pair of Roman shoes were found near the man.

The skeletal remains of the Roman woman were found to still have the same gorgeous flower-shaped earrings on, along with hairpins and a beautiful necklace, according to Live Science.

Anthropologist Ilija Mikic has concluded that there is very little doubt that these two individuals once belonged to a rarified class of individuals that resided in Viminacium.

“According to grave goods we can conclude that these two people surely belonged to a higher social class.”

The ancient Roman city of Viminacium was founded around 2,000 years ago and it is estimated that close to 40,000 people would have lived here at one point. While archaeologists have been exploring the city for around 140 years, only four percent of it has been excavated so far.

The recent discovery of the two skeletons with their jewelry and other artifacts shows that there is still much left to be found in this part of Serbia.

Part of the reason for this lack of exploration is down to the fact that while older Roman locations like London, Belgrade and Milan are situated beneath their present-day cities, it is vastly different at the site of Viminacium, according to archaeologist Miomir Korac.

“Only Viminacium with its 450 hectares [1.7 square miles] is an open area for exploration. And I am sure this will bring an immeasurable quantity of information.”

The areas of Viminacium that have been explored, however, have wielded many happy surprises and artifacts, including tiles that were golden in color and inscribed with what appeared to be special magical symbols. Delicate jade sculptures, frescoes, pottery and mosaics have also been discovered in this ancient Roman city, while the tombs that have been uncovered so far total 14,000 in number.

Given the fact that these two skeletons with their jewelry and personal belongings have managed to survive looting over a period of thousands of years, there could be many more such finds in the future in Viminacium.