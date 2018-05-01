Rob Kardashian And Tyga Reportedly Furious Over Blac Chyna Baby News, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Rob is allegedly freaking out and Tyga supposedly thinks it's a 'calculated move.'

Blac Chyna is rumored to be pregnant with her third child and the fathers of her two other children, Rob Kardashian and Tyga, are reportedly not happy about it all. Hollywood Life reports that the rapper and the reclusive reality TV star are “furious” that Chyna could be having another baby.

According to Hollywood Life‘s “source,” Rob is allegedly “freaking out” and texting Tyga to find out if the rumors of the pregnancy are true. The source also claims that Tyga is concerned that Blac Chyna is having a child with an 18-year-old rapper, YBN Almighty Jay, because he will potentially be living with Chyna and spending more time with his son, King Cairo. Tyga also thinks that the pregnancy with her young rapper boyfriend was a calculated move and that she planned to have a child with YBN Almighty Jay when they first started dating. It’s unclear what Chyna would gain from this “calculated move” and Hollywood Life does not provide any context for this claim.

On April 30, Page Six reported that Blac Chyna could be expecting a new baby, based on a tip from one of their sources. But they contacted a rep for Chyna who was unaware of whether the rumor was true. As Page Six notes, YBN Almighty Jay has previously said in an interview that he does not wear condoms during sex and that if he had a child with Blac Chyna, he would keep it. He also revealed during that interview with No Jumper in March that he and the former King of Diamonds stripper met on Christian Mingle.

As Refinery 29 reports, Almighty Jay is from Texas and is part of a rap group called YBN which is why those letters accompany his name. YBN stands for “Young Boss Nig***.” According to Refinery 29, his biggest “hit” so far has been a song called “Chopsticks” which is a tribute to guns.

So far, Blac Chyna hasn’t commented on the rumors that she could be pregnant. Since the Page Six story was published, she has been posting selfies and seems unbothered by any speculation about whether she’s about to have a baby.