Travis Scott Reveals How He Feels Having A Baby With Kylie Jenner After Tyga Issues, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Dating a Kardashian/Jenner is not easy, as the famous clan comes with a lot of baggage. So how does Travis Scott really feel about everything including all the negative issues?

Unlike the whole Kardashian/Jenner clan that is very vocal about everything, Travis Scott has always tried to keep things on the down low. However, a new report claims that the rapper has slowly opened up about his life to the public, especially now that he has a baby with his very famous girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. So how does he really feel about everything including all the negative issues?

If someone is dating one of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings, they have to have a strong heart and mind to face all the consequences. Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner are so popular that both positive and negative issues are always being thrown at them.

However, according to a Hollywood Life source, Travis Scott appears not to be bothered by all the dramas surrounding his partner. In fact, the 25-year-old rapper has recently introduced his and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi to his family in Texas on April 7, and it was nothing but a spectacular moment for him.

“Seeing Stormi with his family was incredibly moving for Travis—especially watching his mom holding her granddaughter for the first time,” the insider told the site. “It really brought home to him the whole cycle of life thing.”

The source added that the heart-warming experience has made Travis Scott realize that he is living a really good life. The insider shared that the rapper always sees the positive side of being with Kylie Jenner despite all the issues that were being dragged into their relationship.

“It also makes Travis realize quite how blessed he is, and how grateful he should be for his beautiful perfect daughter, loving warm family, gorgeous girlfriend, amazing career,” the source said. “Life truly is good, and he’s feeling uncharacteristically humbled right now.”

stormiiiiiiiii???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

It can be recalled that when news broke that Kylie Jenner was pregnant, many speculated that she was carrying Tyga’s baby and not Travis Scott’s. The issue of who’s the birth father of Stormi was ignited when Tyga posted a throwback photo of himself and many believed that he looked exactly like the 20-year-old television personality’s daughter.

Kylie Jenner’s ex quickly slammed all the rumors and even asked everyone to stop spreading lies. Unfortunately, despite his plea, people are still convinced that he’s the real dad of Stormi.