Parkland High School Shooting Sparks The Question What To Do If A Gunman Enters Your School Or Work Place

In the wake of Wednesday’s tragic mass shooting at a Florida high school, would you know what to do in a similar situation?

Just days after the deadliest school shooting in recent history, many parents, teachers, and students move to put a game plan together so if (or when) another mass murder event happens, they will know how to react to increase the odds of surviving the attack.

According to WSB-TV in Marietta, Georgia, despite the best law enforcement training, it will still take the police at least three minutes to arrive on the scene. Three minutes can seem like a lifetime when you are hiding from a gunman inside a building.

Brian Marshall of the Marietta Police Department believes a course could help save many lives. The class is called Active Shooter Events, which is built on the “Avoid, Deny, and Defend” strategy. Marshall claims it is a proven plan for survival in the military.

Here’s a quick look at what the course will teach

Avoiding starts with your state of mind. Pay attention to your surroundings and always have an exit plan in mind. Move away from the gunman, as quickly and quietly as possible.

Denying access while getting away may be difficult to do, or even impossible. Try always to keep distance between you and the gunman. Create barriers to prevent or slow down the threat. For example, turn off lights in the room or hide out of sight. Make sure you put your phone on silent so a call or text won’t give away your position.

Mike Focus / Shutterstock

Defend yourself, because you have the right. If you cannot deny or avoid, be prepared to defend yourself by any means necessary. Don’t be afraid to be aggressive. Get others to rally around you and attack the gunman as a group. There is often power in numbers. It’s okay not to fight fair as this is a life or death situation.

Once the officers arrive, respond to them, so they know where you are. If they don’t know your location, they won’t be able to protect you.

If you find yourself in this situation, try to remain calm and call 9-1-1. Tell the operator,”This is — (give your location), we have an active shooter on campus, gunshots fired.”

If you were able to see the offender(s), describe their sex, race, clothing, type of weapon(s), location last observed, the direction of travel, and identity, if known. The more information they have about the shooter, the more likely they will be able to help and reduce the number of casualties.