‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Star Jamie Dornan Reportedly Used A Body Double During Sex Scenes With Dakota Johnson

Fans waited a long time to see Jamie Dornan bear it all for the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise but not all of Dornan’s sexy body shots are real. Although Dornan steamed it up in several scenes with co-star Dakota Johnson, the actor reportedly used a body double on more than one occasion.

Dornan Hires Body Double For Fifty Shades Of Grey

According to Decider, Dornan did not strip down for sex scenes that didn’t feature his face. For those scenes, producers hired a body double from Canada to stand in for Dornan. Johnson did the same whenever her face wasn’t included in the shot. She also used a body double for a butt shot to hide a tattoo on her rear end that producers didn’t want to include in the film. This news is certainly disappointing to fans around the world, but rest assured, the body double situation changed in the second film.

Did Dornan And Johnson Use Body Doubles In All Three Movies?

According to Movie Pilot, Johnson revealed that no body doubles were used in the making of Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, the latter of which opens in theaters next month. Johnson explained how performing sex in front of the cameras is a daunting task because it is tedious work. She decided to ditch the body double, however, because she wanted the movie to be as authentic as possible.

“No [there was no body double], because it would have felt like a cop-out if I did,” Johnson explained in an interview with The Mirror. “If I was going to do this job, I was going to do it 100 percent and give it everything… On occasions I’d been simulating sex for seven hours straight, so I’m over it.”

Dornan Gets In Shape For His Role

With no more body doubles to stand in, USA Today reports that Dornan made sure he was on top of his game before filming. Prior to production, Dornan worked out a lot, building up his muscle mass, and tanned quite frequently. He also enjoyed months without shaving because he feels naked whenever he has to be clean shaven.

When it came to filming the sex scenes with Johnson, Dornan always did a bunch of pushups in between takes. Given how long it took to film the erotic scenes, it’s a wonder Dornan made it through them without feeling exhausted.

New Trailer Reveals Ana Is Pregnant

With January finally here, we are officially a month away from watching Dornan and Johnson reunite on the big screens one final time. According to E! Online, producers just released a surprise trailer for Fifty Shades Freed that shows Ana (Johnson) finding out that she’s pregnant.

For book fans, this revelation isn’t a surprise as Ana and Christian (Dornan) have two kids together in the novels by E.L. James. It is not known, however, whether the pregnancy in the trailer is referring to Ana’s first or second pregnancy.

Also returning for the third film are Kim Basinger, Bruce Altman, Marcia Gay Haden, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Robin Lee, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Callum Keith Rennie, Victor Rasuk, and Rita Ora.

Fifty Shades Freed is scheduled to open in theaters on February 9.