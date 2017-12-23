Trump Said Haitians ‘All Have AIDS’ And Nigerians Won’t Want To ‘Go Back To Their Huts’ In Africa, Per ‘NYT’

The New York Times has published a scathing account of an alleged Oval Office meeting that found President Donald Trump offering up racist viewpoints of Haitians and Nigerians in the midst of his immigration crisis. As seen in the below tweet from Peter Baker of the New York Times – also a Chief White House Correspondent and MSNBC analyst, Trump was enraged when he spoke about foreigners flooding into the U.S., with Trump taking out his vitriolic vengeance on Haitians, who reportedly “all have AIDS,” a statement that sources present in the meeting claim Trump said. Trump allegedly continued to offer his viewpoint about Nigerians, who would fall so much in love with the beauty of the U.S. that they would not want to “go back to their huts” in Africa, offering a simplistic view of Nigeria in Trump’s mind.

The New York Times reports the shocking statements allegedly made by President Trump about Haitians and Nigerians in an article titled “Trump’s Way: Stoking Fears, Trump Defied Bureaucracy To Advance Immigration Agenda.” The article is going viral, as it described President Trump’s viewpoint of immigration, written by Gabriella Demczuk.

According to Maggie Haberman, a White House correspondent for the New York Times and CNN, two people who heard found the statements “so noteworthy that they related them to others at the time, well predating WH pushback.”

The publication reports that President Trump was late arriving at his own meeting in the Oval Office one June day, arriving as he flailed a “sheet of numbers” around in the air. Trump had previously stopped folks from Muslim countries from coming into the U.S., as he attempted to make good on campaign promises to secure the borders. There were six officials present at the meeting when Trump began venting to his national security team. Reports about the amounts of Haitians and Nigerians coming into the U.S. are allegedly what set President Trump off, even though Sarah Sanders is calling the report untrue, according to CNN.

