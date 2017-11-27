‘Animal Sentience’ In The View Of Science

A view from the 17th-century philosopher Rene Descartes suggested that animals are without feelings, physical or emotional. In contrast with this perception, recent studies reveal that animals are able to feel emotions or also referred to as having “animal sentience.”

What does science say about “animal sentience”? The word “sentient” means able to perceive or feel things. A study was made by scientists regarding the physiological, behavioral, and vocal indicators of emotions in goats. The analysis was published in ScienceDirect. It was led by scientists from Queen Mary University of London, Biological and Experimental Psychology Group, and the School of Biological and Chemical Sciences in the U.K.

The results of this study showed that goats were frustrated when food reward did not arrive. They were also embittered and resentful when they were isolated from their herd mates. In addition, they utilized the goats’ body language and heart rate to calibrate their evaluation of the emotions expressed in the calls. These have been analyzed using the frequency of sounds, according to Science Alert.

Moreover, another study that shows animal sentience is from horses, which are full of emotions. This study was led by researchers in France. They examined the level of emotion and the ability to learn by 184 horses from 22 different riding schools. They discovered that a horse is fairly calm in the face of the strange situation. A horse can also learn fast that a new thing or situation is not dangerous.

They found how horses respond on the way they are housed. Those who were kept outside in a field were less fearful of a new object. They are not excited to be loose in an arena compared those housed individually in boxes. The scientists noted that horses have emotions such as anxiety and fear.

The researchers also found personality in fish, which is the most surprising. They discovered that the personality type of a fish could influence its likelihood of having particular parasites or its capability to move past a blockade in a stream when migrating.

With these findings, society must recognize that animals are capable of feeling things. They can feel fear, pain, and stress. They could suffer pain during transport, slaughter, or any vulnerable situation. Understanding that they have feelings and emotions could lead the animals to good condition and be well taken care of.

Recently, it is reported that the U.K. law will recognize that animals could feel pain. Michael Gove, a British conservative politician, said that the prime minister has made clear that they will strengthen their animal welfare rules. He further said that their government will guarantee that any necessary changes required to U.K. law are made in a rigorous and comprehensive way to ensure animal sentience is recognized after they leave the EU, as noted by The Guardian.

[Featured Image by Apsimo1/Thinkstock]