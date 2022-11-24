Gigi Hadid Stuns In A String Bikini

The mom-of-one shared ten snapshots on Instagram, summarizing how her summer went, as she was missing the season amid the cold weather. In one of her photos, the star posed for a mirror selfie, stripping off her clothing while favoring a bikini. She left little to the imagination in the mismatched pieces that came in the same chessboard pattern.

Gigi's tall and willowy form was as eye-catching as ever, with her teeny bikini strings accentuating her hourglass figure. The public figure posed with one hand on a fastened string while she held her iPhone up to her face. The indoor look came complete with her blonde

tresses swept back in a low french plait.