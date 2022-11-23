James Cameron Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Didn't Get The 'Titanic' Role After Refusing To Do This One Thing

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio
Shutterstock | 2131613

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

James Cameron is one of the most iconic filmmakers worldwide. A Canadian native, the director is famous for making science fiction and epic films. He first gained recognition in 1984 when he wrote and directed The Terminator. In the years that followed, James found more success with Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2: The Judgement Day, and the action comedy True Lies.

Three years after True Lies' release, James's directorial career soared to the next level following the release of one of the most talked about movies in history — Titanic. With great talents like Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, James was able to make magic. But recently, the director revealed that Leonardo almost didn't get the Jack Dawson role in the movie. Here is why.

The Latest

Michelle Monaghan Stuns In Curve-Hugging Dress

Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom

Potential Teams For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Packers Include 49ers, Jets

Tom Brady Gets Candid About What He Learned From Bill Belichick's Coaching

WWE Stars Becky Lynch And Bianca Belair Could Be Joining Forces

James Talks About The Making Of 'Titanic'

During a November 2022 interview with GQ, James spoke candidly about Titanic's production. The director recalled how the then 21-year-old Leonardo utterly charmed him in their first meeting. In James' words:

"There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo. The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around, and all the women in the entire office are in the meeting. They all wanted to meet Leo. It was hysterical."

Entertainment

Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress

By Chisom Ndianefo

How Leonardo Nearly Lost The 'Titanic' Role

After having the first meeting, James arranged for Leonardo to return a few days later for a chemistry test with Kate, who had already been cast as Rose. However, when the actor showed up and was asked to read lines, he was shocked and initially refused to do so. Explaining the situation, James confessed:

"He didn't know he was going to test. He thought it was another meeting to meet Kate. So I said 'Okay, we'll just go in the next room, and we'll run some lines and I'll video it. And he said, 'You mean, I'm reading?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, ‘Oh, I don't read.' I shook his hand and said, 'Thanks for coming by.'"

Emma Watson Stuns In Mini Skirt While Playing Pickleball

Dua Lipa Stuns In See-Through Top

Leonardo Finally Succumbs

Leonardo DiCaprio almost missed out on 'Titanic' role
Shutterstock | 2131613

After James' last statement, the director revealed that Leonardo was astounded and asked, "You mean if I don't read I don't get the part, just like that?" James explained to the young actor that Titanic was a huge movie that would take about two years of his life, so he had no intentions of messing up the casting. Eventually, Leonardo agreed to read lines.

Inside The Movie's Success

After much work from the cast and crew members, Titanic was finally released in 1997. The movie would go on to make history as the highest grossing movie of all time during its run. To date, Titanic is ranked as the third highest-grossing title with $2.2 billion at the Box Office. 

Read Next

Must Read

Thalia, 51, Wows In See-Through Sparkling Dress

Billie Eilish Shows Off Her Cleavage In A Sexy Black Dress

Megan Fox Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through Fishnet Dress

Emma Watson Stuns In Mini Skirt While Playing Pickleball

Olivia Culpo Wows In Barely-There Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.