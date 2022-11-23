James Cameron Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Didn't Get The 'Titanic' Role After Refusing To Do This One Thing

James Cameron is one of the most iconic filmmakers worldwide. A Canadian native, the director is famous for making science fiction and epic films. He first gained recognition in 1984 when he wrote and directed The Terminator. In the years that followed, James found more success with Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2: The Judgement Day, and the action comedy True Lies.

Three years after True Lies' release, James's directorial career soared to the next level following the release of one of the most talked about movies in history — Titanic. With great talents like Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, James was able to make magic. But recently, the director revealed that Leonardo almost didn't get the Jack Dawson role in the movie. Here is why.