Florence Pugh Stuns In See-Through Tulle Dress

Florence Pugh has never been one to shy away from showing some skin and she always gives her fans something to talk about, especially with her latest appearances. Florence slayed in a tulle dress she donned for a Netflix shot while promoting The Wonder. The actress has maintained her public persona in support of her most recent film, despite the Olivia-Harry drama. Florence and Harry, who co-starred in the recent movie Don't Worry Darling, are rumored to have kissed while the film was being made.

Swipe to see her outfit.