There was a period when the Hollywood actor went through a difficult time, as he battled depression. He opened up about the ordeal during an interview with Men's Health.

It’s never easy to go through a mental health battle alone, but that was something Johnson had to do. Despite struggling in silence, he did manage to find a “best friend” to lean on.

“During those times when I fell into and was challenged by depression, the gym became my best friend—and I know it’s like that for a lot of people. You’re able to go to the gym to sweat out toxins and get a little bit more clarity when you walk out the door. It doesn’t fix the problem, but it helps.”

More often than not, the gym has been credited by many as their place of solace. He shares more in this video by LADbible TV: