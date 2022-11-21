Pink Shows Off Sculpted Legs In Stunning Dress At The AMAs

Many influential people attended the American Music Awards, including Pink, who made it a family event by arriving with her crew in a jaw-dropping look. Pink and her family posed for multiple pictures while she wore a tassel fringe dress that displayed her toned body. The singer, however, wore various outfits throughout the evening for her performances. What's particularly endearing about them is that they were all pink, as suggested by her name, which she chose as her signature color.

Making It A Family Affair

Pink brought her best style as she pulled a page from her own fashion book. She donned a halter-neck, backless dress with fringes in yellow and black, which we assumed was an earthquake dress because of its cracked sheer detailing. The artist was supported on one side by her husband, Carey, and next to her young children, Jameson Moon Hart, 5, and Willow Sage Hart, 11.

Pink's eldest daughter, Willow, shouted out her mom's style by sporting the singer's once-signature pink hair, which complemented her modest black dress and diamante tights. While Little Jameson dressed like his father, letting his long blonde hair down and donning a cute black two-piece suit and Off-White sneakers.

Pink Lights Up AMAs With Her Performance

Pink performing on stage
Wikimedia | Lawrencekhoo

Pink's launch of her new song, Never Gonna Not Dance Again, captivated the audience during her maiden performance. In honor of her show, the singer dressed in a pink-themed ensemble and wore rollerblades. She paid respect to the late singer Olivia Newton-John at her second performance, which she gave in August after losing her battle with breast cancer.

Pink Is Set To Release Ninth Album

Pink is back with the release of TRUSTFALL, her ninth studio album, which she calls potentially her best album to date. The award-winning singer claimed during an interview with Good Morning America that the much-anticipated album, which drops on February 17, is also arguably one of the "most fun" records she's ever created.

"It's very, very true to what I believe and where I am and what I'm feeling and what I think a lot of people are feeling."

A Potential Tour

In addition to the album's release, Pink will embark on a Summer Carnival tour of the United States and Canada in 2023. A remarkable group of musicians will perform with her, including Brandi Carlile and others. Pink hasn't been as active in the music industry since her last album, but with this one on the way and a potential tour, she's about to light up her fans.

