Pink Shows Off Sculpted Legs In Stunning Dress At The AMAs

Pink brought her best style as she pulled a page from her own fashion book. She donned a halter-neck, backless dress with fringes in yellow and black, which we assumed was an earthquake dress because of its cracked sheer detailing. The artist was supported on one side by her husband, Carey, and next to her young children, Jameson Moon Hart, 5, and Willow Sage Hart, 11.

Pink's eldest daughter, Willow, shouted out her mom's style by sporting the singer's once-signature pink hair, which complemented her modest black dress and diamante tights. While Little Jameson dressed like his father, letting his long blonde hair down and donning a cute black two-piece suit and Off-White sneakers.