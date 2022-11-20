'1883' Cast: Where You've Seen Them Before

Close-up shot of Sam Elliott
Yellowstone was already the most popular original programming broadcast on the network after setting a record-breaking audience of 4.9 million viewers for its debut before Christmas. Like Yellowstone, the prequel 1883 gathered as many views on the paramount platform.

The Yellowstone prequel series follows James and Margaret Dutton as their family boards a wagon train from Fort Worth, Texas, for Oregon under the guardianship of two Pinkerton Detectives, a crotchety Civil War veteran, and a former Buffalo Soldier. The characters' arduous trip frequently compels them to make difficult choices, slowly robbing them of their innocence the longer they are away from civilization. However, for this article, we'll focus on the 1883 cast and where you've seen them before.

Sam Elliott As Shea Brennan

Sam Elliott has been working in the profession for a while, and he even met his wife, Katherine Ross, while filming Richard Marquand's 1978 horror movie The Legacy. Elliott participated in TV movies and shows during the 1980s, including the Western The Shadow Riders with Travis McGee and Tom Selleck, which ended up being his last picture for almost a decade. 

However, he continued to add to his growing list of accolades in 2022 when he appeared as Shea Brennan in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Despite the accolades, 1883 was intended to be a one-off, but with the success of its first season, we are likely to get more seasons.

Faith Hill As Margaret Dutton

Faith Hill and her husband have been married for a whopping 26 years. During that time, they have helped themselves achieve incredible professional feats. Although Faith Hill's Hollywood career has been shorter than that of her husband, Tim McGraw, she is just as good in front of the camera as she is on stage.

Although she had a more significant role in the 2017 film Dixieland before joining the cast of 1883, her first important Hollywood performance was in the 2004 Nicole Kidman movie The Stepford Wives. Regardless, we love to see her on our screens.

Tim McGraw As James Dutton

Tim McGraw performing on stage
Before starring in Yellowstone's prequel, Tim has featured in several films; unlike his wife, He appeared as Jeff's opponent in a cameo on The Jeff Foxworthy Show in 1997, and since then, he has landed roles in other high-profile shows, such as 2004's Stepford Wives and 2017's Dixieland.

Tim McGraw is well recognized for his supporting parts in some films, including Friday Night Lights, Tomorrowland, The Shack, The Blind Side, The Kingdom, and Four Christmases.

Isabel May As Elsa Dutton

Elsa Dutton, who is portrayed by Isabel May, serves as the series' narrator and main character. Isabel May's acting career has flourished since she made her screen debut as Katie in Alexa & Katie, mainly when she played Elsa Dutton in 1883.

Isabel May is most known to viewers for her recurrent appearance on Young Sheldon as Veronica Duncan, Sheldon's older brother Georgie's on-again, off-again love interest. The Moon & Back and I Want You Back (2022) are some of her recent movies (2022). Although Isabel May's Elsa Dutton is a seasoned cowgirl, before her appearance in 1883, May had never ridden a horse. However, she has developed a renewed love for horses due to the program.

LaMonica Garrett As Agent Thomas

LaMonica Garrett, a talented performer, appeared in five interconnected superhero programs on The CW. During the massive crossover event Crisis On Infinite Earths, Garret would appear as The Anti-Monitor in The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow, DC's Legends Of Tomorrow, and Batwoman.

He, however, portrays Thomas in the movie 1883, a member of the notorious Pinkerton Detective Agency, a real-life private security company. When a group of German settlers, including the Duttons, require assistance moving north on a wagon train, Thomas is called in in the television series.

