'1883' Cast: Where You've Seen Them Before

Yellowstone was already the most popular original programming broadcast on the network after setting a record-breaking audience of 4.9 million viewers for its debut before Christmas. Like Yellowstone, the prequel 1883 gathered as many views on the paramount platform.

The Yellowstone prequel series follows James and Margaret Dutton as their family boards a wagon train from Fort Worth, Texas, for Oregon under the guardianship of two Pinkerton Detectives, a crotchety Civil War veteran, and a former Buffalo Soldier. The characters' arduous trip frequently compels them to make difficult choices, slowly robbing them of their innocence the longer they are away from civilization. However, for this article, we'll focus on the 1883 cast and where you've seen them before.

Keep reading to find out more.