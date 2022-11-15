It has been a tough year for the tech industry. With a recession looming, numerous companies have had to lay off their employees, sometimes without notice. This harsh reality was experienced by a tech manager, who shared her misfortune on TikTok.

According to Samantha (@samsramblings), a marketing and PR employee, she was unexpectedly laid off from a tech company that was supposed to be "recession-proof". She was also not allowed to warn others about the layoffs that were happening. To make things worse, the expulsions were being done right before the holidays.

Scroll down to see more of her story.