Rebel Wilson Reminisces About 'Pitch Perfect' Days

The movie industry has seen multiple musical comedy films in the past, but only a few have left long-lasting memories in viewers' hearts. One such movie is the Pitch Perfect franchise. The series, which had three installments, was loosely adapted from Mickey Rapkin's non-fiction book of the same title. After its release, Pitch Perfect received mostly positive reviews and became a sleeper hit.

It followed the story of Barden University's all-girl, a Cappella group, the Barden Bellas, as they competed against another a Cappella group from their college to win the nationals. Ten years have passed since the franchise first hit the screens, and one of the stars, Rebel Wilson, is reminiscing on the Pitch Perfect days. Find out what she said below.