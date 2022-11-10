Rebel Wilson Reminisces About 'Pitch Perfect' Days

The movie industry has seen multiple musical comedy films in the past, but only a few have left long-lasting memories in viewers' hearts. One such movie is the Pitch Perfect franchise. The series, which had three installments, was loosely adapted from Mickey Rapkin's non-fiction book of the same title. After its release, Pitch Perfect received mostly positive reviews and became a sleeper hit.

It followed the story of Barden University's all-girl, a Cappella group, the Barden Bellas, as they competed against another a Cappella group from their college to win the nationals. Ten years have passed since the franchise first hit the screens, and one of the stars, Rebel Wilson, is reminiscing on the Pitch Perfect days. Find out what she said below.

A Deeper Look Into The 'Pitch Perfect' Story

Viewers were introduced to Pitch Perfect on September 28, 2012, with the first installment's release. In the movie, Beca, a college freshman, joins the Barden Bellas a Cappella group and later infuses freshness into their repertoire. Then, the Barden Bellas take on a male a Cappella group in a competition. 

Three years after the first installment was released, Pitch Perfect 2 hit the screens. This time, the plot revolved around the Barden Bellas striving to resurrect their image after a terrible performance. They later enter a difficult international competition to try to regain their reputation.

Then in 2017, Pitch Perfect 3 was released. Not only were viewers excited about seeing their favorites on the screen again, but they also loved the storyline, which saw the Barden Bellas split after winning the World Championships. However, they later reunite for one last overseas singing competition.

Which Actors Featured In 'Pitch Perfect'?

Pitch Perfect featured some of the most talented movie stars of all time. In the movie, Anna Kendrick starred as Beca, Rebel Wilson as Fat Amy, Anna Camp as Aubrey, Brittany Snow as Chloe, Adam De Vine as Bumper, Skylar Astin as Jesse, Ben Platt as Benji, and many others. According to reports, the cast members still maintain healthy friendships.

Rebel Wilson Reminisces On The 'Pitch Perfect' Days

2022 marked a decade since Pitch Perfect was first released, and what better way to celebrate the occasion than reminiscing on the good old days. Rebel knew this firsthand as she took to her Instagram page to share some behind-the-scenes moments. One of the moments showed the cast and crew members filming the finale days.

At the end of the video, the Barden Bellas gave their stage performance of the mashup of Price Tag, Don't You (Forget About Me), Just The Way You Are, Give Me Everything, Party In U. S. A, and Turn the Beat Around. Afterward, the cast members returned backstage, admitting it was an emotional moment.

Rebel's Upcoming Movie

The Pitch Perfect franchise may have ended, but Rebel's career hasn't. Recently, she took to Instagram to share the official trailer of her new movie The Almond & The Seahorse. According to the post, the film will premiere in theaters and other places on December 16, 2022.

