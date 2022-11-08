'Long Island Karen' Caught Screaming At Starbucks Employees

Working in the service industry is no easy thing. Aside from being underpaid, service workers also have to deal with difficult customers, who often resort to throwing insults, racial slurs, and violent confrontations. Unfortunately, service employees being treated badly is a common occurrence.

A Starbucks employee, who works in their Long Island branch, captured a customer who was screaming at the staff for unknown reasons. Dubbed the "Long Island Karen," the woman was visibly angry and started yelling "F**k yourself" at the employees. The video was recorded by user @aroseciulla and quickly went viral on TikTok, sparking a discussion over what some employees have to go through to deal with rude customers.

Scroll down to see the viral video.