'Long Island Karen' Caught Screaming At Starbucks Employees

Tiktok stills
TikTok | @aroseciulla

TikTok
Cha Miñoza

Working in the service industry is no easy thing. Aside from being underpaid, service workers also have to deal with difficult customers, who often resort to throwing insults, racial slurs, and violent confrontations. Unfortunately, service employees being treated badly is a common occurrence.

A Starbucks employee, who works in their Long Island branch, captured a customer who was screaming at the staff for unknown reasons. Dubbed the "Long Island Karen," the woman was visibly angry and started yelling "F**k yourself" at the employees. The video was recorded by user @aroseciulla and quickly went viral on TikTok, sparking a discussion over what some employees have to go through to deal with rude customers.

Scroll down to see the viral video.

The Latest

Adam Brody And Leighton Meester Look Amazing Together At 'Fleishman Is In Trouble' Premiere

Halle Bailey Shows Off Abs In Stunning Baby Pink Dress At The 2022 CFDA Awards

Grimes Stuns With Her Valkyrie Sword Dancing Skills

You Need To Watch This Insanely Good Documentary Series On Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion Tests Her Trivia Knowledge Of 'Stranger Things'

'Long Island Karen' Screams At Starbucks Staff

At the start of the video, the aggressive customer can be heard saying "This is what you're teaching, this is what you're teaching them..." An employee in the back responded with "Teaching what??" but the response was cut off by @aroseciulla, who was recording the video.

She said "Don't give in, don't give in..." reminding her colleague to not engage in the squabble. The customer got even angrier and started cursing at them, screaming "F**k yourself" at the top of her lungs.

Trying to keep her cool, the TikToker countered with "Have a great day!" over and over again. The video ended with "Karen" storming off, still upset and yelling.

TikTok

Dunkin' Donut Worker Sends Customers Into A Frenzy After Showing The Pancake Wake-Up Wrap

By chisom

Starbucks Employees Hold Historic Strike

While Starbucks is known to be the largest coffee chain in the world, with over 30,000 stores around the globe, its track record for employee relations is far from perfect.

A couple of months ago, employees at a Brookline Starbucks in Massachusetts went on strike for 64 days. Unionized workers complained of a manager for unfair labor practices and for saying “harmful and offensive rhetoric with respect to the race, gender, and orientation.”

After two months of picketing, the partners returned to work. It wasn't clear what changes were made but workers felt their efforts were not in vain. “We got the things we wanted and we’re returning to work,” barista Taylor Dickerson told a news outlet. “I don’t know how you can claim that’s not a victory.”

New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work

'Greatest Hack': Domino's Customer Reveals How To Repeatedly Get Free Pizza

TikTokers Think Long Island Karen Was Expected

Fellow TikTokers flocked to the comments to say their piece about "Long Island Karen." Many said that the woman's reaction didn't surprise them, as Long Islanders have been known to be confrontational.

"Anytime I see a Long Island video, I expect it to look exactly like this," someone commented.

"this is so lawng island," another one said.

More Reactions From The People

Many commenters praised the employee for being patient and not "giving in" to anger. There were also several who were intrigued and wanted to know more about the backstory of the viral moment.

"Best words of advice: DONT GIVE IN," a commenter said.

"I need to know what in the actual shot the backstory is...please! Can't leave me hanging like this. 😂"

Read Next

Must Read

Irina Shayk Stuns In See-Through Lingerie

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In See-Through Top And Super-Short Shorts

Shania Twain Stuns In See-Through Dress While Riding A Horse

Mariah Carey, 52, Stuns In Little Black Dress

Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her Incredible Physique While Working Out!

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.