Salma Hayek serves premium main character energy whether she is on the screen or stepping out for star-studded events. The big screen star recently flaunted her famous cleavage in a jaw-dropping dress. The actress sent hearts racing on social media as she shared the captivating look with her followers on Instagram.
Salma Hayek Flashes Major Cleavage In Sexy Dress
Hayek Oozed Major Character Energy In A Cleavage-Baring Dress
The Mexican-American actress took to Instagram a series of pictures capturing her glamorous look. The 55-year-old glowed in a pink and green sequin dress. The dress was covered in extremely captivating gemstones. The dress had gem spaghetti straps and matching gloves to her elbow. The ruffled neckline of the dress went all the way down to display her captivating cleavage.
The figure-hugging outfit embraced all the right places and heightened her gorgeous physique. She styled her wavy hair down and was accessorized with dropping silver earrings. The Frida actress gave different sexy poses, flaunting her full bosom to fans.
Major Curves Display In Hot Pink Dress
Hayek is not only famous for her talent but also for her impeccable physique and ever-young appearance. In another Instagram post, the mother-of-one served fans a drop-dead look. The Bandidas actress shared some images rocking a pink gown. The floor-length dress featured an uneven halter top. It also had ruched details at the chest and around her waist which displayed her flat tummy.
The gorgeous dress also had some fabric that hung onto her back like a cape. The outfit was paired with sheer polka-dot gloves above her elbow. The actress packed her hair up in a ponytail and was accessorized with diamond earrings and a bracelet. While many fans swooned in admiration, Hayek also caught the attention of fellow actress Vanessa Hudgens who let her know she was "stuuuuuuuuuning as always."
About Hayek's Career As An Actress
Hayek was born in Veracruz, Mexico. She is an actress, producer, and businesswoman. At the age of 12, she left Mexico for the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Louisiana. After a while, she left Grand Coteau, Louisiana to Mexico to study international relations. At age 23, Hayek was cast in the Mexican telenovela, Teresa. In 1991, she started her acting study career in Los Angeles. While struggling with dyslexia in the 1990s, Hayek still got several roles. In 1994, she starred in the most-awarded Mexican movie, Miracle Alley.
According to Marca, Hayek got her international acting breakthrough when she starred in Desperado. The actress also starred in the two Adam Sandler's Grown Ups movies. Also, the actress voiced Kitty Softpaws in Puss in Boots. She was nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Actress. Hayek also won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for the movie, The Maldonado Miracle.
Hayek On Women Empowerment Campaign
The actress is also a women's champion. She has been campaigning to put a stop to violence against women. The actress also testified in the Judiciary before the U.S. Senate Committee. This is for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. She donated thousands of dollars to anti-domestic violence groups and women's shelters in Mexico. Hayek also partnered with Beyonce on a Gucci campaign on women's empowerment. The actress currently has a net worth of $200 million. Hayek is also married to François-Henri Pinault, a French billionaire.