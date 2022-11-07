Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Wows At Chanel Show In Sexy Outfit

Lily-Rose Depp looked gorgeous in a pastel blue two-piece from Chanel's Cruise Collection at the fashion house's latest show. The actress joined a host of other celebrities, including her supermodel mom, in Miami for the Summer '23 Cruise Collection showing.

Depp is set to appear alongside Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye in the upcoming movie The Idol. So all eyes are on the 23-year-old in the moments leading up to its premiere. Her confidence at the fashion show proves she's her mother's daughter.

Check it out below.