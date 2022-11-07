Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Wows At Chanel Show In Sexy Outfit

Lily-Rose Depp looked gorgeous in a pastel blue two-piece from Chanel's Cruise Collection at the fashion house's latest show. The actress joined a host of other celebrities, including her supermodel mom, in Miami for the Summer '23 Cruise Collection showing.

Depp is set to appear alongside Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye in the upcoming movie The Idol. So all eyes are on the 23-year-old in the moments leading up to its premiere. Her confidence at the fashion show proves she's her mother's daughter.

Check it out below.

The '23 Cruise Show

Lily-Rose Depp at the Chanel Cruise Runway show in Miami 2022
Getty | Alexander Tamargo

Depp went for a pastel blue two-piece set of a mini skirt and square-shaped cropped top. She accessorized the outfit with a waist chain accentuating her toned belly, black and white block-heeled pumps, and a mini quilted bag with a woven chain handle.

Besides her gold rings, bracelets and accessories, Depp didn't accessorize much. Instead, she wore her blonde hair in a beach wave and made up her face with a neutral palette. Later in the day, the actress donned a black sunglass to match her purse.

The Apple And The Tree

Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp at the Chanel Fashion Show in Paris
Getty | Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Depp is following in her mother's footsteps as one of the faces of Chanel. The 23-year-old started her partnership with the French fashion house in 2015 during a campaign for its No. 5 fragrance. Since then, she's had a long-lasting relationship with the fashion house, just like her mother, who became the face of Coco Chanel in 1991.

The Cruise Collection show for Summer '23 isn't Depp's first invitation from the Fashion House. Earlier this year, she joined the brand in Paris during Fashion Week in a similar top and mini skirt combo outfit as seen on her social media.

At The Womenswear Fashion Show

Lily Rose Depp in a mini three piece Chanel outfit during Paris Fashion Week
Getty | Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Depp dressed in a chick plaid three-piece for the Womenswear Fashion Show during the Summer. Her outfit included a silk mesh tank top worn in a blazer and a matching pleated skirt. The brand ambassador paired her three-piece with black slingback pumps. Depp's visit to the Chanel womenswear show came after the brand unveiled her as one of the faces of its Chanel 22 handbag.

Becoming A Pop Star For The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp at the Chanel Fashion Show
Getty | Alexander Tamargo

Depp would star opposite The Weeknd in The Idol, directed by Sam Levinson. The TV series, which would stream exclusively on HBO, tells the story of a cult leader (The Weeknd) who dates a rising pop star (Depp), leading to public scrutiny.

The showrunners call it a sleazy love story, so let's buckle up for a show that'll question all moral stances. Already the teaser has us on the edge of our seats. Check it out below.

