Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her Incredible Physique While Working Out!

Lindsey Vonn is reminding fans what Olympians are made of. The former alpine skier continues her high-profile partnership with sportswear brand Under Armour, and new photos on the label's Instagram are showing her in sweat session mode. Under Armour posted recently while showing 38-year-old Vonn pumping iron in the gym. Of course, the blonde was rocking a head-to-toe look from the brand also fronted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. She went for a tight spandex look and definitely highlighted her fit frame.

In one image, the best-selling author posed while locked into her workout seat and working her obliques - Lindsey was holding a massive weighted ball while twisting her torso to the side and building up her already-strong abs.

Vonn here modeled camo-print leggings in blue and green shades. She also wore a camo-print and pale green top bearing the Under Armour logo while focusing her gaze to the side. She wore her blonde locks back in a single braid, sporting a discreet manicure for a little glam.

In a caption, Lindsey wrote: "United by strength. This year's @projectrock Veterans Day Collection proudly supports @militaryfamilyorg and their Operation Purple Camp. Shop the gear and join us in supporting at the link in bio."

Meanwhile, in a separate share, Lindsey opted for video mode. A mash-up of scenes here showed the ex to golfer Tiger Woods pumping iron while in a camo hoodie and leggings. She also delivered impressive crunches and posed by a punchbag while showing off her sizzling figure. Operation Purple Camp was the message as Vonn wrote:

"Always proud to be a part of the @ProjectRock family and support organizations like @militaryfamilyorg and their Operation Purple Camp." Fans were also encouraged to shop the range at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Lindsey has opened up about her mentality when it comes to diet and exercise.

"You can judge me if you want, but I've been working hard in the gym and taking care of me…. so I'm going to post some bikini pics because I'm proud of myself," she captioned a recent series of bikini pics. "???❤️ #beyourself," she has written on Instagram.

Lindsey is a fan of egg white omelettes with veggies for protein. She also loves almonds and kiwis for snacks, plus juicy strawberries. For more on Lindsey and her Under Armour gig, give her Instagram a follow.

