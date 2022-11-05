Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her Incredible Physique While Working Out!

In one image, the best-selling author posed while locked into her workout seat and working her obliques - Lindsey was holding a massive weighted ball while twisting her torso to the side and building up her already-strong abs.

Vonn here modeled camo-print leggings in blue and green shades. She also wore a camo-print and pale green top bearing the Under Armour logo while focusing her gaze to the side. She wore her blonde locks back in a single braid, sporting a discreet manicure for a little glam.