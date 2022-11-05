Take A Sneak Peak At Kate Beckinsale In Her Newest Movie 'Canary Black'

Kate Beckinsale is up and busy on the big screen with her latest action thriller movie on the way. Fans of the Hollywood belle will see her tap into her acting expertise to play an adrenaline-pumping action role that sees her as the sole heroine. The actress teased the movie which is still in the works in a recent Instagram post, and it left fans ecstatic. Check out what she's been up to below.

Beckinsale Takes Up An Action Role

The Underworld actress posted images from the released information on her coming role in the Sentient Entertainment-produced movie, Canary Black. Beckinsale's post included screenshots of Deadline's news article about the movie.

The first image appeared to be a scene from the upcoming movie as Beckinsale seemingly rushed out of a building. The Click star dressed up in a coat and black pantyhose as she was photographed in motion. She captioned her post

"whee let's go. #canaryblack"

Fans wasted no time showing their excitement as they let their favorite actress know they were anticipating her next flick. Many shared fire emojis in advance regarding the thrilling details of the action film.

Tidbits On The Making Of 'Canary Black'

According to Deadline, Canary Black is currently being filmed in Croatia, and from the release of the first look, it can be assumed that the major part of filming is in the works. The actioner is being handled and directed by filmmaker Pierre Morel. Morel is known for his works in movies like Peppermint and Taken.

The movie will be an adaptation of Matthew Kennedy's screenplay. The screenwriter is known for his 2020 movie Inheritance starring Lily Collins. The world sales right of the movie is being wielded by Antron, and the film will be sold at American Film Market (AFM).

The Production Team

The production team of Canary Black is a conglomerate of different production franchises that included producers like Sebastian Raybaud and John Zois for Anton. Sentient Entertainment's producers are Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin, while Jeff Elliot will be representing Brickell & Broadbridge International. Marina Grasic will produce for Oakhurst while Moonfall and Greenland producer, Carsten Lorenz will also join the team. The production team in Croatia is MP Filmska Produkcija represented by Igor A. Nola.

What Beckinsale Is Up To In Her Coming Movie

Beckinsale will star in the lead role alongside Anatomy of a Scandal actor Rupert Friend. The plot of the swashbuckler sees the 49-year-old actress taking up the role of a kickass CIA official who ends up in a dire situation after her husband is kidnapped. The intelligence officer, Avery Graves is being blackmailed by a terrorist group into betraying her country.

Stuck between a rock and a hard place, Graves is made to choose between her loyalty to the country she serves or saving her beloved spouse. She devices a masterplan by seeking her underworld connections, as well as her expert training and tough-as-a-knife instincts.

