Amelia Gray Hamlin Shows Off Daring Look in See-Through Skirt

Going for a barely-there finish, Amelia posed amid dark studio settings in her opening slide. The ex to Scott Disick folded her toned arms in a plunging and earthy-toned top, flaunting her cleavage, going sleeveless and low-cut while also flashing hints of her abs. Amelia added a crochet and web-like skirt in sheer green fabrics with a segmented section at the stomach, drawing attention to her waistline.

Further photos showed the Alexander Wang Swim promo face shot close up as she highlighted her sculpted abs. She also rocked a patterned bikini top and tight pants for a floral look while posing against a pink backdrop.