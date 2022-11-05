Amelia Hamlin is stunning in a jaw-dropping new fashion shoot as she flaunts her model figure and embraces 2022's hottest sheer trend. The 21-year-old model and daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna posted to her Instagram recently while showcasing a variety of looks, and the photos didn't fall short on the abs front. Amelia wowed as she was honored to have spent time in the British capital of London, and over 23,000 fans have sent a like. Of course, mom Lisa was quick to leave a like.
Amelia Gray Hamlin Shows Off Daring Look in See-Through Skirt
The Latest
Redditor Needs Opinions On Whether She's A Jerk For Telling Fiancé He Ruined Their Vacation By Taking His Kids
Sizzles In Sheer Skirt
Going for a barely-there finish, Amelia posed amid dark studio settings in her opening slide. The ex to Scott Disick folded her toned arms in a plunging and earthy-toned top, flaunting her cleavage, going sleeveless and low-cut while also flashing hints of her abs. Amelia added a crochet and web-like skirt in sheer green fabrics with a segmented section at the stomach, drawing attention to her waistline.
Further photos showed the Alexander Wang Swim promo face shot close up as she highlighted her sculpted abs. She also rocked a patterned bikini top and tight pants for a floral look while posing against a pink backdrop.
Celebrities
Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic
Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic
Good Times In London
In a caption and for her 1 million+ fans, Amelia wrote: "The other day in london ..🤞🏼🍭🫧👽 with my sweeeet @adhel_bol." Amelia has made major fashion headlines for hitting up Fashion Week this year. She was a prominent face at the Jacquemus show and, alongside mom Lisa, has been tapped by Kanye West's Yeezy brand for 2022 promos.
Earlier this year, Amelia also fronted Italian designer Versace, doing this jointly with sister Delilah Belle Hamlin.
Learning As She Goes Along
Amelia has spoken out about being in the modeling industry. "I've learned how important it is to let your personality shine and always have manners and respect every single person on set. I've also learned how difficult it can be, and I've developed a very different kind of respect for supermodels," she told W Magazine of the cut-throat world she's immersed in.
Getting Creative
The brunette continued that she loves "the ability of self expression. I've always been someone who loves art, which is ironic as I'm not talented in drawing or painting. But this is an art form that I've found that I am good at."
Amelia's profile rose during her brief and now-ended relationship with reality star Scott Disick. Amelia is now assumed single.