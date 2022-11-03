This Marvel Star’s Divisive Reddit History Has Resurfaced For Controversial Comments About 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman

As the world gears to face a Black Panther that's not Chadwick Boseman in theaters this November, an old Reddit comment by a fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character is making its rounds.

Simu Liu had his big break with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year as he made his MCU debut. This year, he attended the premiere of Wakanda Forever, the sequel to 2018's Black Panther but met more than a typical moviegoer reception.

His old comments on Boseman already caused tensions in the fandom, and he made it worse during his red-carpet interview.