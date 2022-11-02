New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work

Would you pay to work?

That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user, @lexusmarie, a.k.a. Marie, shared her job-hunting experience. Job hunting is always challenging, especially when looking for remote employment.

It gets worse when you find something interesting but then you realize hundreds of people are bidding for the same position. So, would you take it when the employer asks you to pay a "token" fee compared to your wages periodically to continue working with them?