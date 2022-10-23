Employee Sparks Debate After Sharing That Her Employer Requested That She Uses Her Personal Laptop For Work

While "bring your own device" (BYOD) is currently considered the norm in the business sector, it is not the best practice regarding employee communications. Although some employees may be fine with using their personal devices of choice, some employees may not be entirely cool with using them while working for an organization.
Cases like employees using their own devices are one of the many onboarding procedures that can occasionally be very stressful, leaving new hires feeling a range of emotions. A TikTok user (@lj.obm) recently shared one of such challenges of onboarding for new positions in online business service.