Employee Sparks Debate After Sharing That Her Employer Requested That She Uses Her Personal Laptop For Work

While "bring your own device" (BYOD) is currently considered the norm in the business sector, it is not the best practice regarding employee communications. Although some employees may be fine with using their personal devices of choice, some employees may not be entirely cool with using them while working for an organization.

Cases like employees using their own devices are one of the many onboarding procedures that can occasionally be very stressful, leaving new hires feeling a range of emotions. A TikTok user (@lj.obm) recently shared one of such challenges of onboarding for new positions in online business service.

Real Onboarding Conversation

The TikTok user was supposed to receive a laptop to begin her job. Hence, in the video she shared, she inquired about the laptop she was meant to get for work over a call. During the video, which has an overlay text that says "Real onboarding conversations, part three," she was informed that it might take up to 30 to 45 days after her start date for her to receive it.

Alternative Option Failed Too

In hopes of a possible alternative, she asked, "Uhhh can I get a loaner?" But, unfortunately, she received an unsatisfactory response as she was informed that they were not guaranteed that because there were not enough in the store. The woman then added the face-palm emoji to show her slight annoyance.

She Might Have To Use Her Personal Computer

At this point, she realized the option she was left with as she asked, "Oh, so you need me to access my personal computer to take care of the stuff for work?"

Then, in frustration, she glanced in the camera's direction.

The Post Causes A Debate Among TikTokers

As expected, the story caused a debate as other TikTok users commented on the post to share similar stories and how they would have reacted if they were in the woman's position.

"Guess my start date is pushed back 30-45 days," one user said, expressing that she would not resume until she gets a laptop from the company.

"I don't use my own equipment without compensation and even then I prefer not to. I don't even use my phone. If I have to make calls, I get a work phone," another commented. The woman who shared the story agreed with the comment and emphasized the message.

"Ugh. So a majority of this falls back on HR not giving IT the potential candidates list before start date," a third user said, trying to clarify the cause of such situations. 

Having to deal with one of these onboarding processes can be quite tasking. However, employees also need to understand that not all organizations may have enough facilities available. Hence, the need to be patient in such situations.

