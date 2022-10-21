Michelle Keegan Stuns In A Velvet Mini Dress

Close up of Michelle Keegan
Getty | Neil Mockford

Entertainment
chisom

Michelle Keegan showed off her toned figure in a sexy ruched minidress to six million-plus followers. The actress does a good job keeping fit and staying healthy so, it's no surprise she wears outfits that flatter her figure.

Keegan is a show regular on the highly acclaimed comedy-drama series, Brassic. She's been on the show since 2019 and carved a niche for herself in the comedy field. Also, the 35-year-old performed on stage for a year between 2014 - 2015 so she's proven herself versatile enough to last in the industry.

The Latest

Tom Felton Reveals The Incredible Way They Tried To Combat Laughing So Much While Filming 'Harry Potter'

The Secret McDonald's Spot Workers Hide In

Tom Brady Backpedals After Comparing NFL Season To Military Deployment

Russell Westbrook Fuels Trade Rumors With Latest Comments After Another Lakers Loss

Ridiculous And Hilarious English T-Shirts That Were Poorly Translated

Keegan Flaunts Legs And Hair

Michelle Keegan in a blush pink dress on the red carpet
Getty | Karwai Tang

Keegan kept it classy in a velvet black minidress with off-shoulder long sleeves and a ruched body. She sat sideways with crossed legs, teasing some skin above and below her body, but the real cherry on the cake was her high-top, luscious black hair.

The black hair piled atop her head in a curly crown with two tendrils on either side framing her lightly made-up face.

Entertainment

Mindy Kaling Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss In Sexy Skintight Mini Dress

By chisom

Staying Healthy With Collagen

Michelle Keegan at the 2022 London Marathon
Getty | Karwai Tang

Keegan is a wellness and health advocate and dedicates time daily to exercising and taking supplements to help her start the day right. Her dedication didn't go unnoticed, and the actress became an ambassador for the UK brand Vitals Protein.

Vitals Protein is a collagen brand, and Keegan says it's been her go-to for a long time via Instagram, so she was grateful for the partnership.

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

Olivia Wilde Addresses 'False Narrative' About Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Three Basics Of Wellness And Health

Close up of Michelle Keegan at the 2022 BAFTAs
Getty | Jeff Spicer

Her ambassadorial post in the summer was a video showing her typical morning while she opened up about her wellness routine. The interviewer asked, "What Keeps you Vital?" She replied with four things - Movement, Rest, Self Care, and taking Vital Proteins.

Keegan called it the comprehensive approach to connecting her mind and body before redirecting the question to her followers. One commenter asked if she noticed a difference in her hair since taking Collagen, but she didn't reply.

Healthline says Collagen is good for nurturing healthy hair, and Keegan's tresses have a luscious shine, so there's your answer.

Family Time At The London Marathon

Mark Wright, his mother Carol and wife Michelle Keegan at the London Marathon
Getty | Jeff Spicer

Keegan attended the London Marathon with her husband, Mark Wright, and mother-in-law, Carol. Mark finished the race at three hrs. 41 mins, and Michelle was there for a celebratory kiss.

The group joined other friends for dinner at the Corinthia Hotel, where Wright revealed that he trained with three-time marathon winner Paula Radcliffe. In a post-race interview with OK! he said,

"You can't really beat it, can you? She's incredible!"

Keegan and Wright have been married since 2015 although they dated since 2013.

Read Next

Must Read

Alicia Silverstone Stuns In Sheer Dress At Christian Siriano Show

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

Kaley Cuoco Reveals What She Really Thought About Penny’s Controversial Ending On 'The Big Bang Theory'

Sophie Turner Surprises Her Instagram Followers With A Series Of Intimate Throwback Snaps

Mindy Kaling Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss In Sexy Skintight Mini Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.