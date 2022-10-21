Michelle Keegan Stuns In A Velvet Mini Dress

Michelle Keegan showed off her toned figure in a sexy ruched minidress to six million-plus followers. The actress does a good job keeping fit and staying healthy so, it's no surprise she wears outfits that flatter her figure.

Keegan is a show regular on the highly acclaimed comedy-drama series, Brassic. She's been on the show since 2019 and carved a niche for herself in the comedy field. Also, the 35-year-old performed on stage for a year between 2014 - 2015 so she's proven herself versatile enough to last in the industry.