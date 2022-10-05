Ryan Gosling Is A Vision In Gucci's Latest Campaign

Ryan Gosling close up
Getty | Mike Marsland

Entertainment
chisom

There's a new face in Gucci's Valigeria Campaign and we have heard the theme is handsome Hollywood bloke. Ryan Gosling now joins the likes of Harry Styles, Jared Leto, and Lana Del Rey in becoming brand ambassadors for the Italian Luxury Brand.

The campaign focuses on their travel accessories with Gosling as the face of the campaign. This perfect match is the work of no other than the creative director Alessandro Michele who said,

Travel for Gucci was never purely physical. Gucci is the brand that accompanied the artists, writers, actors, and directors of Hollywood on their journeys.

The Latest

Jennifer Garner Shows Off 'Super-Flirty' Halloween Costume

Khloe Kardashian Slammed For 'Photoshop Fail' In New Photos

'So Whiney And Lazy!': TikToker Sparks Debate On Mandatory Office Days To Maintain 'Company Culture' But The Office Is Empty

Ronnie Coleman Spent Over $136,000 On The Same IHOP Breakfast For The Last 25 Years

Devin Booker Channels His Inner LeBron James And Calls Out The Fans After Suns Get Humbled In Preseason

Gucci's New Face

Ryan Gosling in a red blazer and black pants at The Gray Man's premiere
Getty | Tristar Media

In one of the visuals, Ryan appears to be pushing a couple of the Gucci travel bags on a bell boy trolley with one hanging over his shoulder. This is while wearing a dashing waist clinching suit with colors having the same aesthetics as the travel bags. This portrays a picture of Ryan arriving at his destination.

Photographer Glen Luchford shot the campaign with Ryan modeling different pieces from the Gucci savoy collection. While these pieces and wardrobe are thanks to the Gucci spring collection from 2022, the campaign's setting goes way back.

Entertainment

This Action-Packed Keanu Reeves Movie Is Finally On Netflix

By Ashabi Azeez

A Suitable Campaign Face

Ryan Gosling Rocks Pastels for "The Gray Man" Premiere
Getty | Mike Marsland

The fascinating idea about this campaign is that Gosling seems to have ties to Italy, where this campaign was shot. He said,

To bring everyone together in a country where family is at the center of everything, it was very meaningful.

A suitable feature as the face of the campaign.

 

He said,

Obviously, the world keeps moving forward whether I’m travelling or not. But I feel my life gain momentum when I travel with it. An exploration of the House’s vision of travel and the magical worlds and moments it can lead to.

These are the words of Ryan Gosling as the campaign brought back memories of his mother's wedding in Italy.

'I’m Literally Disgusted!': Netflix Users Couldn't Stand Watching Even 20 Minutes Of The Much-Anticipated 'Blonde'

What You Need To Know About Florence Pugh’s Dating History

Gosling Owns The Year!

Ryan Gosling leaves the Good Morning America studio
Getty | Robert Kamau

Gosling's Gucci campaign is one of the many big deals he's involved in this year as he made waves for his portrayal as an assassin in the movie adaptation of the dark comedy The Gray Man.

The actor will also star in the upcoming Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie and he's excited about the role.

Upcoming Barbie Movie

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in matching Neon outfits for the Barbie movie
Getty | MEGA

Gosling said Ken's story needed telling and we can't wait to see how he and Margot Robbie will interpret their Barbie and Ken roles. Although the first look and leaked pictures were exciting, there's a chance we're never getting more until the release draws near.

Read Next

Must Read

'A Little Bit Bitter': 7 Ft Giannis Antetokounmpo Ridicules 3x NBA All-Star For Being Old And Resentful

What You Need To Know About Florence Pugh’s Dating History

Broken Penis cases Triple in Jamaica due to 'Daggering' Dance Craze [VIDEO]

Kylie Jenner's Flip-Flop Boots Are So Controversial, People Can't Decide If They Love Them or Hate Them

Lindsay Lohan Is Back! See Photos From Her Upcoming Rom-Com 'Falling For Christmas'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.