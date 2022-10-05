Ryan Gosling Is A Vision In Gucci's Latest Campaign

There's a new face in Gucci's Valigeria Campaign and we have heard the theme is handsome Hollywood bloke. Ryan Gosling now joins the likes of Harry Styles, Jared Leto, and Lana Del Rey in becoming brand ambassadors for the Italian Luxury Brand.

The campaign focuses on their travel accessories with Gosling as the face of the campaign. This perfect match is the work of no other than the creative director Alessandro Michele who said,

Travel for Gucci was never purely physical. Gucci is the brand that accompanied the artists, writers, actors, and directors of Hollywood on their journeys.