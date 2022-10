Kendall Jenner believes in astrology and recently took it a step further by getting a giant scorpion tattoo on her butt. Its significance comes from the model being a Scorpio since she was born on November 3.

At the end of last month, Jenner covered The Pop Mag as a muse of Stevie Dance, and she showed a different side of herself. The top model debuted her new scorpion tattoo in a bikini alongside other shots of herself in her element.