Man With A Degree In Biology Ignites Debate For Working At Starbucks

A viral video posted by TikTok user James Leon (@shinobijames) raised a lot of debate about the United States labor market. The video also sparked discussion of the effectiveness of institutions of higher learning in preparing students for the outside world, as well as being self-reliant and gainfully employed. James, a biology degree holder who now works at Starbucks, shared a clip of himself seated at the restaurant.

The seven-second clip showed James seated at a Starbucks sipping what appeared to be water. An overlay reads, “All that work I did for a biology degree to work at Starbucks.” He shared the video with a caption that read,

“That actor life is crazy my boy 😂😂😂”