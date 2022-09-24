Hardee's Employee Exposes Overstaffed Kitchen, Starts Heated Debate on Over-Scheduling

A Hardee's employee took to TikTok to share a clip of an overstaffed kitchen. The video, which showed Hardee's staff standing around in the kitchen area, sparked heated debate over scheduling. The video, shared by TikTok account @hardees615tv, captured the crowded kitchen area of the Tennessee store where five different employees were working in the kitchen.

The Hardee's kitchen staff were dressed in their work uniform, consisting of black tees, baseball hats, and aprons. A number of them appeared to be preparing meals for customers, but a couple seemed to have nothing much to do.