'I'm Getting Fired!': Worker Gets An Official Warning While Filming Dance Video

A TikTok user Eddie Miranda (@thiskidd5795) mistakenly recorded his query video while dancing to Jordin Spark's One Step at a Time on his way to work. He noticed the manager coming to write him up only after he'd ended his video.

The two scenarios aren't related and it was pure coincidence, but the video has gone viral on TikTok with over 226,700 views for the sheer irony. Of course, the comments are buzzing with diverse views from people sympathizing with the TikToker to others siding with the manager.

