Miley Cyrus In Bikini Shows Off Super Fit Body!

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus definitely had fans bookmarking this Instagram post. The 29-year-old singer updated her social media a while back by posing from a couch in a thong pair of bikini bottoms and a skimpy top - the photo showed the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker highlighting her super toned figure and her buns of steel. Miley, who loves hiking and yoga, looked sensational, and fans couldn't get enough of the blonde's sexy snapshot.

Shaped By The Disney Channel

Miley gained fame on Hannah Montana along with fellow Disney faces turned pop singers Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez.

"The balance it trained me to have is something that I don't think you are gonna get taught any other way besides jumping in the deep end of the pool and hoping you know how to swim," she told Joe Rogan of her early days. "That's the only way. There was no way I could have prepared for the amount of balance I would have to learn to kind of teeter. Because at one point, again, it went from, it was school then it went from, you know, how much weed can I actually smoke and play a teenage superstar on the Disney Channel?"

A Tough Divorce

Miley was briefly married to actor Liam Hemsworth - their marriage lasted under a year. "What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's OK. I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing and the, just, all those stories," the Gucci ambassador added.

Gaining 'Attention'

In 2022, Miley released her Attention: Miley Live album, telling fans:

"This isn’t just MY live album this is OUR album! My fans & I collaborated on this set list! I asked YOU what you wanted to hear & I put together a show trying to fulfill as many requests as possible! I love you so much! Thank you for all of your loyalty and support over the last 16 years! This record is the least I can do to try and show my appreciation for your dedication! We’re in this together forever!"

'Hannah Montana' Anniversary

Old, yes, but not forgotten. In March, Miley marked 16 years since starting on the Disney Channel, writing: "Happy 16th Hannah-versary! 16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered. Because of your loyalty and support I’ve had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life."

