27-Year-Old Mother Of Two Beheaded With Sword In San Carlos, California

Laurel Street lies in an affluent neighborhood of San Carlos, a Bay Area city with a small-town feel.

On Thursday, September 15, it became the backdrop for a vicious, senseless murder.

Karina Castro was standing outside of her apartment at 11:50 am when her former boyfriend, Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, attacked her.

According to authorities, he used a "stabbing instrument," later identified as a sword, to decapitate Castro where she stood. Neighbor Chapel Thorborne described the gruesome scene, which included her body slumped on the back seats of a car.

The mother of two died immediately, and Landaeta briefly fled the scene, likely to conceal the murder weapon.

Shaken, sickened, and knowing there was nothing they could do to help Castro survive, witnesses did the best they could at the moment. They flagged down passing deputies for help.

Landaeta returned to the crime scene without the sword in hand. Deputies were quick to detain him, unsuccessfully turning over the neighborhood for the weapon.

Fortunately, Castro's two daughters were inside the home and did not witness the crime. The last time they saw their mother was right before she stepped out the door. Once she had passed, 9-1-1 callers alerted the police, saying, "Children are [in] there, scared to come [out]... Want their mom."

Some onlookers described the look of pure shock on Landaeta's face as police hauled him away. It was as if he was struggling to come to terms with the blood on his hands.